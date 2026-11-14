Nigeria Launches Phase Two of National Single Window Project for Export Optimization

Nigeria's National Single Window Project phase two launches December 14 to digitize export permits and eliminate revenue leakages through the SON, NAFDAC, and Federal Produce Inspection Service.

Nigeria is initiating a major digital overhaul of its international trade infrastructure with the December 14 launch of the second phase of the National Single Window Project. This critical expansion aims to bring export permits, regulatory approvals, and trade documentation handled by multiple government agencies onto a unified digital platform. The initiative seeks to replace fragmented bureaucratic processes with a streamlined system that strengthens compliance and improves transparency across the export sector.

Eliminating Revenue Leakages Through Digital Compliance

Mr Tola Fakolade, the Project Director of the National Single Window Secretariat, disclosed the strategic details during a stakeholder sensitisation meeting in Port Harcourt. The government is actively seeking to replicate the compliance gains recorded during the project's first phase, which focused largely on import processes and successfully addressed systemic weaknesses. Fakolade highlighted that multiple revenue leakages had historically characterised Nigeria's import and export operations over the years, undermining national economic potential.

Also read Nigeria Launches Phase Two of National Single Window to Boost Exports and Curb Revenue Leakages

The introduction of a centralised digital platform has helped address some of these critical weaknesses by compelling traders to comply with regulatory requirements in a transparent manner. One of the key testimonials from agencies involved in the first phase indicated that enforced compliance on the platform forces users to adhere to rules. When there is strict compliance, it creates a blockage of revenue leakage, ensuring that the state collects due revenues from international trade activities.

December 14 Launch Expands To SON And NAFDAC

According to Fakolade, the first batch of the second phase, scheduled to go live on December 14, will cover the issuance of export permits by key regulatory agencies. This includes the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, and the Federal Produce Inspection Service. The platform will enable exporters to process relevant documentation through a single digital point instead of navigating separate systems operated by individual government agencies.

Advertisement

Fakolade explained that under the first phase, traders no longer needed to visit different agency platforms to submit licences, permits and certificates, as the process had been consolidated into one system. The export component will build on that arrangement, with the second phase divided into two batches to ensure a gradual implementation. Project preparations for the December 14 launch have reached an advanced stage following the completion of user acceptance testing.

Training Schedule And Nationwide Sensitisation Campaign

End-user training is scheduled to commence on November 16, marking a crucial step for stakeholders before the system becomes fully operational. Fakolade urged exporters and other stakeholders to register for the training to understand the new procedures thoroughly prior to the launch date. The project team has embarked on a nationwide sensitisation campaign to ensure widespread awareness and readiness among the trading community.

Engagements for this campaign have already been held in Enugu, Akure, Jos and Lagos, while Port Harcourt, Kano and Abuja were covered in the ongoing exercise. These efforts are designed to educate users on the new digital protocols and address any immediate concerns regarding the transition from manual to digital export processes. The goal is to minimize disruption and maximize efficiency during the initial rollout period.

Collaborative Effort To Modernise Customs Documentation

Aondona Christopher Fanyam, the Controller of Customs in charge of Modernisation in the ICT Department of the Nigeria Customs Service, stated that the project is a collaborative effort involving Customs, the National Single Window Secretariat and other government agencies. The primary objective is to integrate previously fragmented and non-digitalised documentation processes into a unified system that would eliminate repeated submissions and improve the efficiency of export transactions.

Fanyam noted that the initiative involves working with multiple Ministries, Departments and Agencies to ensure that all documents that are not digitalised are digitalised and integrated with the existing trade application. This integration is critical for seamless operation and efficiency, allowing relevant government agencies to access documents submitted by exporters from a common platform. This approach removes the burden on traders who previously had to provide the same information repeatedly to different entities.

Advertisement

Reducing Errors And Enhancing Trade Efficiency

The digital arrangement is expected to significantly reduce errors associated with manual documentation, particularly the submission of incorrect or inconsistent documents that could create complications during export processing. Fanyam explained that with the new digital system, users only need the reference number of documentation to be able to call that documentation from the National Single Window and use it. This capability ensures that data integrity is maintained throughout the export lifecycle.

While describing the first phase as successful, the Customs official acknowledged that its implementation exposed challenges relating to change management, knowledge gaps and inadequate capacity among some users. He emphasized that those challenges are being addressed through the sensitisation and training programmes organised ahead of the export phase. The government is committed to resolving these operational hurdles to ensure smooth adoption.

Stakeholder Call For Active Participation And Adoption

Moboni Alemika, the Chief Trade Promotion Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, called on exporters, government agencies and other stakeholders to actively participate in the implementation process. She stressed that the success of the platform would depend largely on its acceptance and effective use by all parties involved. Her remarks underscore the need for collective responsibility in achieving the project's goals of diversifying the economy and strengthening the export base.

The overarching vision for this digital transformation is to create a more competitive environment for Nigerian exporters by reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks. By consolidating regulatory approvals into a single platform, the government aims to accelerate transaction times and enhance the country's reputation in global markets. The successful execution of this phase is seen as a pivotal moment for Nigeria's economic diversification strategy.