Nigeria Launches Payment System Vision 2028 to Expand Financial Inclusion

The Central Bank of Nigeria has launched the Nigeria Payment System Vision 2028, a strategy aimed at expanding financial inclusion to 95 per cent of the adult population in Nigeria's digital payments system. The vision will modernise the national payments infrastructure in intra-African trade, accelerate regional commerce, and enhance export competitiveness.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has officially launched the Nigeria Payment System Vision (PSV) 2028, a strategy aimed at expanding financial inclusion to 95 per cent of the adult population in Nigeria's digital payments system.

The vision will modernise the national payments infrastructure in intra-African trade, accelerate regional commerce, and enhance export competitiveness. The CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, stated at the launch in Abuja on Monday that the PSV 2028, a roadmap designed to transform financial transactions, will strengthen Nigeria's digital economy over the next three years. He said the roadmap will help Nigeria attain faster digital payments and money transfers across all its regions by 2028.

Mr Cardoso said the initiative is expected to bring an estimated 50 million additional Nigerians into the formal financial system by 2028. The CBN governor noted that the new framework builds on Nigeria's progress in digital payments and seeks to accelerate the country's transition towards a more inclusive, technology-driven ecosystem as it continues to lead Africa's digital payments ecosystem.

The PSV 2028 aims to reduce cash circulating outside the banking system to below 40 per cent of total currency in circulation, deploy more than 10 million QR-code and tap-to-pay acceptance points across markets, transport hubs, rural communities, and commercial centres nationwide. Additionally, the CBN targets reducing fraud losses to less than 0.001 per cent of total transactions by deploying artificial intelligence and advanced identity verification systems.

The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) currently processes millions of instant transactions daily, with most settlements completed in less than 10 seconds. The CBN boss emphasised that payment infrastructure has become a strategic national asset capable of improving productivity, reducing transaction costs, increasing transparency, and supporting trade and investment. According to him, the success of the PSV 2028 initiative would depend on implementation rather than policy documentation.

The CBN said the vision will shape Nigeria from a passive participant in global finance into an active engine for continental economic integration. The CBN governor stressed that financial inclusion must remain central to the country's economic future, noting that millions of Nigerians are still outside the formal banking system. He said the financial roadmap will also improve payment infrastructure, reduce reliance on cash transactions, and support the country's economic growth.

The CBN governor stressed that the PSV 2028 builds on the strong foundations, it provides a strategic roadmap for the next phase of transformation and reflects an ambition to build a payment ecosystem that's secure, inclusive, resilient, and globally competitive. The vision, therefore, calls for sustained collaboration from government agencies, financial institutions, fintech companies, technical providers, development partners, academia, and users of payment systems. Its success is a shared responsibility, Mr Cardoso said.

Under the Payment System Vision 2028, the CBN aims to reduce cash circulating outside the banking system to below 40 per cent of total currency in circulation. The apex bank also plans to deploy more than 10 million QR-code and tap-to-pay acceptance points across markets, transport hubs, rural communities, and commercial centres nationwide.

In addition, the CBN targets reducing fraud losses to less than 0.001 per cent of total transactions by deploying artificial intelligence and advanced identity verification systems. Mr Cardoso disclosed that the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) currently processes millions of instant transactions daily, with most settlements completed in less than 10 seconds.

The CBN governor noted that the new framework builds on Nigeria's progress in digital payments and seeks to accelerate the country's transition towards a more inclusive, technology-driven ecosystem as it continues to lead Africa's digital payments ecosystem. The CBN boss emphasised that payment infrastructure has become a strategic national asset capable of improving productivity, reducing transaction costs, increasing transparency, and supporting trade and investment.

According to him, the success of the PSV 2028 initiative would depend on implementation rather than policy documentation. The CBN said the vision will shape Nigeria from a passive participant in global finance into an active engine for continental economic integration. The CBN governor stressed that financial inclusion must remain central to the country's economic future, noting that millions of Nigerians are still outside the formal banking system.

He said the financial roadmap will also improve payment infrastructure, reduce reliance on cash transactions, and support the country's economic growth. The CBN governor stressed that the PSV 2028 builds on the strong foundations, it provides a strategic roadmap for the next phase of transformation and reflects an ambition to build a payment ecosystem that's secure, inclusive, resilient, and globally competitive.

The vision, therefore, calls for sustained collaboration from government agencies, financial institutions, fintech companies, technical providers, development partners, academia, and users of payment systems. Its success is a shared responsibility, Mr Cardoso said. The CBN governor noted that the new framework builds on Nigeria's progress in digital payments and seeks to accelerate the country's transition towards a more inclusive, technology-driven ecosystem as it continues to lead Africa's digital payments ecosystem.

The CBN boss emphasised that payment infrastructure has become a strategic national asset capable of improving productivity, reducing transaction costs, increasing transparency, and supporting trade and investment. According to him, the success of the PSV 2028 initiative would depend on implementation rather than policy documentation. The CBN said the vision will shape Nigeria from a passive participant in global finance into an active engine for continental economic integration.

The CBN governor stressed that financial inclusion must remain central to the country's economic future, noting that millions of Nigerians are still outside the formal banking system. He said the financial roadmap will also improve payment infrastructure, reduce reliance on cash transactions, and support the country's economic growth.

The CBN governor stressed that the PSV 2028 builds on the strong foundations, it provides a strategic roadmap for the next phase of transformation and reflects an ambition to build a payment ecosystem that's secure, inclusive, resilient, and globally competitive. The vision, therefore, calls for sustained collaboration from government agencies, financial institutions, fintech companies, technical providers, development partners, academia, and users of payment systems. Its success is a shared responsibility, Mr Cardoso said





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Nigeria Payment System Vision 2028 Financial Inclusion Digital Payments Intra-African Trade Regional Commerce

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