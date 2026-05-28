Nigeria Launches Major Sports Infrastructure Renewal Programme

The Federal Government has approved a comprehensive nationwide sports infrastructure renewal, including the upgrade of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium and construction of high-performance centres, as part of the Renewed Hope agenda.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved a landmark nationwide sports infrastructure renewal programme, marking one of the most ambitious interventions in the country's sports sector in recent decades.

The initiative, announced by the National Sports Commission (NSC) earlier this week, encompasses the complete rehabilitation and upgrade of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, along with the development of sporting facilities across all states. According to NSC officials, this first phase aligns with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope agenda, aiming to reposition sports as a driver of youth empowerment, economic growth, talent development, and national unity.

The Abuja project involves comprehensive upgrades including tracks, floodlights, athlete and media facilities, medical infrastructure, and training pitches. A High Performance Centre, an anti-doping laboratory, and the conversion of a 200-room athletes' hostel into a hotel are also planned. The installation of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology and additional office spaces for sports federations highlight the commitment to modernizing Nigeria's sports ecosystem.

Beyond the capital, the programme extends to rehabilitating infrastructure in states hosting future National Sports Festivals, constructing elite training facilities, and building mini sports centres nationwide. Tertiary institutions will benefit from new sports facilities aimed at strengthening grassroots development and reviving school sports. This initiative comes after decades of neglect that saw major facilities like the Moshood Abiola National Stadium fall into disrepair.

Originally built for the 2003 All Africa Games, the stadium suffered from poor maintenance, underfunding, and administrative instability. Previous private-sector efforts, such as Aliko Dangote's $1 million pitch rehabilitation in 2021 and Kessington Adebutu's Adopt-a-Pitch donations for Lagos National Stadium, provided only temporary relief. Currently, Nigeria has only one FIFA-approved pitch-the Godswill Akpabio Stadium-for its population of over 150 million.

The new high-performance centre and anti-doping lab are expected to address critical gaps in athlete preparation, reducing reliance on overseas facilities for sports medicine and doping control, thereby boosting Nigeria's competitiveness on the global stage. The NSC emphasizes that the programme will create jobs, stimulate economic activity, and support the development of talents across the country, ultimately fostering a vibrant sports culture and contributing to national unity





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sports Infrastructure Nigeria Moshood Abiola National Stadium National Sports Commission Renewed Hope Agenda

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UBA Launches Innovation Hub at University of Lagos, Donating N60m EndowmentUnited Bank for Africa unveiled its new Innovation Hub and Business Office on the University of Lagos campus, pledging N60 million to finance research and development in finance. The ceremony highlighted UBA's long partnership with Nigeria's leading university and its commitment to youth empowerment and innovation.

Read more »

Bauchi State Police Launches Violent Crime Response UnitThe Bauchi State Police Command has launched the Violent Crime Response Unit to combat terrorism and violent crime in the state, with a focus on professionalism, discipline, and public confidence.

Read more »

Former PDP leader Iyiola Oyedepo launches senatorial bid for Kwara South ahead of 2027 electionsVeteran lawyer and ex‑PDP chairman Iyiola Oyedepo announces his candidacy for the Kwara South Senate seat, highlighting his extensive political and legal experience and positioning himself as a historic alternative amid growing tensions within the ruling APC.

Read more »

Group launches online platform for reporting, tracking human rights violationsKDI said 'Naija Civic Space,' was borne out of the need to 'move civic space conversation from isolated reports to structured evidence, from concern to action, and from silence to visibility.”

Read more »