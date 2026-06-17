Nigeria Launches Free Digital TV Service for Low‑Income Households

The Nigerian government has introduced a free digital television platform for low‑income families, marking a major step in the country's digital transformation and broadcasting modernization.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has unveiled a new free digital television service aimed at households with limited incomes, positioning the initiative as a cornerstone of the nation's long‑term development agenda.

In a high‑profile ceremony, Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris announced the launch of the Digital Switch Over (DSO) platform, describing it as a pivotal moment in the evolution of Nigeria's broadcasting sector. The programme, he explained, is not merely a technical upgrade but a strategic move to modernise the country's media landscape, enhance digital inclusion and stimulate economic growth through the creation of new opportunities for local enterprises and workers.

Idris highlighted that the DSO platform will deliver a suite of free-to-air channels to eligible families, removing financial barriers to access quality information, education and entertainment. In the weeks leading up to the launch, the government convened a series of intensive consultations with a broad cross‑section of stakeholders representing the entire broadcasting value chain.

Participants included public and private broadcasters, signal distributors, manufacturers of set‑top boxes, content creators, the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) authority, DigiTeam, the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria and several other industry associations. According to the Minister, these dialogues confirmed a shared commitment to the successful rollout of the DSO platform, even as some participants voiced differing opinions on implementation details such as frequency allocation, pricing models for equipment and the balance between indigenous and imported technology.

The government, however, insisted that the final framework would prioritise the development of local manufacturing capacity, protect intellectual property of Nigerian creators and ensure that the ecosystem remains rooted in homegrown innovation. The launch speech also underscored the administration's broader vision of digital transformation as a driver of national prosperity. Idris pledged ongoing support for indigenous technology firms, promising incentives for the production of set‑top boxes and other broadcasting hardware within the country.

He emphasized that the DSO initiative is expected to generate employment, boost the domestic tech sector and provide a platform for Nigerian content producers to reach a wider audience without the burden of subscription fees. By making digital television freely available to low‑income families, the government aims to bridge the information gap, improve educational outcomes and foster a more informed citizenry.

The Minister formally inaugurated the platform on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, signalling the administration's determination to see the digital migration completed on schedule and to lay the groundwork for future advancements in telecommunications, media and digital services across Nigeria





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