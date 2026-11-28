The federal government of Nigeria, alongside Jigawa State and private partners, has launched an 8.5-megawatt renewable energy project across four hubs to enhance agricultural processing, storage, and commodity trading.

In a landmark development for Nigeria's agricultural sector, the federal government, in close collaboration with the Jigawa State Government and various private-sector partners, has officially commenced the construction of eight point five megawatts of renewable energy infrastructure.

This ambitious initiative spans four key agricultural and commercial hubs within Jigawa State, aiming to significantly boost agro-industrial activities and strengthen commodity trading across the region. The project is a strategic joint venture led by the Rural Electrification Agency alongside the Federal Ministries of Power and Industry, Trade, and Investment, as well as the Nigeria Commodity Exchange.

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Agro-Industrial Energy Integration Strategy

Rather than viewing electricity supply as a standalone infrastructure challenge, this initiative is designed to deeply integrate reliable decentralized renewable energy into the entire agricultural value chain, encompassing production, processing, storage, and access to export markets. The groundbreaking ceremony highlighted a robust partnership between the federal government, the Jigawa State Government, the Nigeria Commodity Exchange, and private-sector partner Astound Power Limited, marking a new era of convergence between power generation and agricultural productivity.

The four specific projects under this initiative include a two-megawatt interconnected mini-grid in Gujungu, a two-megawatt interconnected mini-grid in Malam Madori, a three-megawatt interconnected mini-grid in Ringim, and a one point five-megawatt isolated mini-grid in Sara. Each location has been strategically selected based on its commercial activity and potential for expansion. The Gujungu mini-grid will provide essential electricity for rice milling, warehousing, packaging, and digital commodity trading at one of the state's major agricultural markets.

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In Malam Madori, the facility will support grain processing, commercial enterprises, and value addition within the gum Arabic export chain. The Ringim project, being the largest at three megawatts, will support critical infrastructure such as irrigation, vegetable preservation, grain milling, groundnut oil extraction, and cold-chain facilities.

Institutional Roles And Policy Support

The Federal Ministry of Power, through the Rural Electrification Agency, will oversee the deployment of this decentralized renewable energy, while the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment will provide the necessary policy support for industrialization and export promotion. Simultaneously, the Nigeria Commodity Exchange will establish structured commodity markets, warehousing, quality grading, transparent price discovery mechanisms, and warehouse receipt financing systems. The Jigawa State Government is tasked with providing an enabling investment environment to support these endeavors.

This partnership aims to address persistent challenges in Nigeria's agricultural value chain, including significant post-harvest losses, inadequate storage facilities, fragmented markets, and limited access to credit. Through warehouse receipt systems backed by the Nigeria Commodity Exchange, stored agricultural produce can serve as collateral for farmers and aggregators to access financing. This mechanism reduces the pressure on farmers to sell their produce immediately after harvest at depressed prices, thereby increasing their income stability.

Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, reaffirmed his administration's commitment to leveraging the state's agricultural strengths to attract private investment. He stated that this strategic partnership is laying the foundation for Jigawa to transition from being a predominant producer of raw agricultural commodities to becoming a competitive center for agricultural processing, value addition, structured commodity trading, and exports.

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Seven-State Agro-Industrial Cluster Expansion

The initiative will also serve as a pilot for a wider seven-state agro-industrial cluster program covering Jigawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Kebbi, Ekiti, Osun, and Ebonyi states. Minister of Power, Hon. Joseph Tegbe, emphasized that electricity infrastructure must be deliberately integrated into productive sectors of the economy, noting that the Jigawa project demonstrates the enormous possibilities that emerge when power, agriculture, industry, trade, and private capital converge around a common development objective.

Dr. Abba Abubakar Aliyu, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Rural Electrification Agency, stressed that the agency is not merely bringing electricity to Jigawa, but rather bringing electricity to what the state does best: agriculture, commerce, and enterprise. He noted that the success of the project will be measured not only by the installed electricity capacity but also by the volume of agricultural produce preserved and processed, the number of jobs created, and the improvements in household incomes.

Economic Benefits And Scalability

This holistic approach ensures that the infrastructure investment translates directly into tangible economic benefits for the local population. By addressing the critical link between energy access and agricultural productivity, the government aims to enhance industrial competitiveness and ensure food security. The involvement of private capital through Astound Power Limited further underscores the viability and scalability of the decentralized renewable energy model.

As the pilot project moves forward, stakeholders are optimistic that the lessons learned in Jigawa will be replicated across other states, driving a broader transformation of Nigeria's agricultural landscape. The integration of technology, finance, and energy infrastructure represents a significant step toward modernizing the sector and reducing dependency on traditional, less efficient methods. This collaborative effort exemplifies a pragmatic approach to sustainable development, leveraging local strengths and national resources to create a resilient and profitable agricultural economy.