Vice President Shettima and NDLEA Chairman Marwa unveil Nigeria's five-year strategic blueprint to combat drug trafficking through intelligence-led operations and public health integration.

Nigeria has initiated a comprehensive five-year strategic blueprint aimed at dismantling the nation's drug trafficking networks and addressing substance abuse challenges. Vice President Kashim Shettima, alongside National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA) Chairman Brigadier-General Mohamed Buba Marwa, launched the 2026-2030 National Drug Master Plan to confront these escalating threats.

Multi-Dimensional Approach to Crime

The Vice President emphasized that the menace constitutes a multi-dimensional threat to Nigeria's public health, security, and economic development. He stressed that law enforcement alone cannot secure a drug-free society, necessitating a comprehensive approach that combines rigorous intelligence operations, public health interventions, institutional accountability, and sustainable community development.

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Represented by Aliyu Modibbo, the Vice President noted that the drug problem must be understood as many things at once, including a public health concern, a security threat, a development challenge, and an economic issue. He pointed out that addressing the crisis requires proactive measures across all tiers of government, security agencies, the justice sector, and educational institutions.

Operational Breakthroughs and Tactics

During the unveiling of the master plan, Marwa highlighted that drug control remains one of the top three national security challenges facing Nigeria. He explained that modern drug trafficking networks have grown increasingly sophisticated, leveraging digital platforms, encrypted communications, and cryptocurrencies to expand their markets globally.

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Consequently, the new master plan shifts the paradigm beyond mere arrests to include comprehensive financial investigations, asset forfeiture, and international intelligence cooperation. Marwa stated that the government must deepen intelligence-led investigations, dismantle the leadership of trafficking networks, trace and recover illicit proceeds, and forge stronger collaboration across law enforcement, financial intelligence, border management, and justice institutions.

Recent Enforcement Achievements

Marwa highlighted recent operational breakthroughs, including the dismantling of a major transnational drug trafficking and money laundering ring. This operation resulted in the arrest of the syndicate's leader in Switzerland, alongside two female kingpins in Anambra and Delta states.

Authorities also froze or marked for interim forfeiture multi-billion naira properties and crypto wallets linked to the syndicate. These actions demonstrate the government's commitment to disrupting the financial infrastructure that supports illicit drug operations and ensures that criminal enterprises cannot reinvest their illicit gains.

Whole-of-Government Implementation

The successful implementation of the 2026-2030 master plan requires a holistic whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach. This strategy cuts across federal, state, and local government structures, while also fostering active partnerships with traditional rulers, civil society, and the organized private sector.

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Marwa further underscored alternative development and sustainable livelihoods as a core strategic pillar of the new framework. He pointed to pilot initiatives aimed at steering rural communities away from illicit cannabis cultivation by providing viable agricultural alternatives, ensuring that economic incentives favor lawful activities.

Justice Sector and Budgetary Integration

Attorney General and Minister of Justice Femi Fagbemi stated that the new Plan consolidates its achievements into a whole-of-government framework that bridges law enforcement with public health, education, social development, financial investigation, and community participation. He assured that the Federal Ministry of Justice would work with the Judiciary to facilitate the speedy disposal of drug cases in line with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

Fagbemi confirmed that the Justice Ministry will ensure every conviction is matched by the confiscation of illicit assets and will advance mutual legal assistance, extradition, and cross-border asset recovery. He commended the leadership of the NDLEA, noting that the Agency remains the bedrock of the national drug control architecture, delivering vital results across intelligence operations, interdiction, investigation, prosecution, and public sensitization.

Shettima specifically charged federal ministries, state governments, and local authorities to integrate the master plan's pillars into their respective operational programs and budgetary frameworks. He emphasized that five years from now, the significance of this launch will not be judged by the ceremony, but by stronger institutional cooperation, more effective prevention, better access to treatment, disrupted criminal networks, sustainable livelihoods, and real improvements in the safety and well-being of the people.