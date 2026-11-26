Nigeria unveils the National Biosafety and Biosecurity Strategic Framework 2026-2030 to enhance food security and regulate biotechnology under President administration goals.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially unveiled the National Biosafety and Biosecurity Strategic Framework from 2026 to 2030. This comprehensive policy document outlines the nation's strategy to leverage modern biotechnology as a primary driver for economic growth and social development. The administration emphasizes that these scientific advancements will provide tremendous opportunities for strengthening the national healthcare systems and securing the food supply chain against future challenges.

Biotechnology Drives Agricultural and Economic Growth

The President explained that the administration's quest for security has been strategically deployed to improve crop yields and develop climate-resilient crop varieties. These initiatives aim to enhance the nutritional quality of food products and address persistent agricultural challenges facing rural communities. The goal is to create a robust bioeconomy that supports sustainable development while ensuring that scientific innovation translates into tangible benefits for the population.

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Furthermore, the application of biotechnology in Nigeria must be guided by rigorous scientific assessment and transparent regulatory processes. The government insists that appropriate safeguards are essential to protect public health and the environment from potential risks. This balanced approach ensures that innovation proceeds without compromising the ecological integrity or the safety of citizens. The administration remains committed to validating all biotechnology applications before they reach the market.

Strategic Collaboration and Institutional Strengthening

The President declared his continued support for stronger collaboration between research institutions, regulatory agencies, universities, and industries. Development partners are also expected to play a key role in ensuring that biotechnology applications are scientifically validated and responsibly deployed. This multi-stakeholder approach is designed to create a unified front against biosecurity threats while fostering an environment conducive to research and development.

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Balarabe Lawal, the Minister of Environment, reinforced the importance of this strategy by describing the environment as the backbone of agriculture and the engine of the national economy. He stated that the country has already established a robust and secure environment to improve health standards and manage ecological risks. The ministry is further strengthening institutional capacity and mobilizing critical infrastructure to enhance enforcement capabilities across the nation.

Border Controls and Regulatory Compliance Measures

Dr Fatima Suleiman-Zuntu, Director General of the National Biosafety Management Agency, confirmed that Nigeria has begun integrating its border controls to prevent the importation of genetically modified organism products without required approvals. The agency is commencing the process of integrating its operations into the National Single Window system to strengthen coordination with other agencies. This move aims to improve import monitoring and facilitate the verification of regulatory approvals for all biological materials.

The integration initiative is designed to prevent the entry of regulated products and materials that lack the necessary authorization. By streamlining these procedures, the government hopes to ensure that all imports meet strict biosafety standards before entering the country. This mechanism will serve as a critical checkpoint for maintaining the safety of the national food supply and protecting local ecosystems from unauthorized biological agents.

United Nations Support and Future Outlook

The United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Aminu Mohammed, spoke at the summit on the topic of unlocking Nigeria's economy through biosecurity. She stressed that Nigeria's technology holds significant potential to transform local economies and strengthen food security on a continental scale. The United Nations expressed its willingness to commit to supporting the generation of black people, citing a huge opportunity to build a new economy.

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Dr Fatima Suleiman-Zuntu noted that the summit was convened to address how Nigeria can grow its bioeconomy and protect public health. The agency's focus remains on making better use of science and technology to achieve these objectives. With the new framework in place, the country is positioning itself to lead in sustainable biotechnology while maintaining rigorous safety standards for its citizens and environment.