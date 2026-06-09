Nigeria Labour Leader Domingo Michael Adeleke Dies in Geneva

The Nigeria Labour Congress has announced the passing of Comrade Domingo Michael Adeleke, who died in Geneva after a brief illness while attending the 114th Session of the International Labour Conference.

The Nigerian delegation to the 114th Session of the International Labour Conference in Geneva has been thrown into mourning following the death of labour leader Domingo Michael Adeleke .

Adeleke served as Chairman of the Lagos State Joint Negotiating Council and was part of Nigeria's delegation to the conference when he fell ill and was taken for medical attention, where he later passed away. The incident was confirmed by an official of the Nigeria Labour Congress, who described him as a committed trade unionist devoted to workers' welfare. Adeleke led the Lagos State Joint Negotiating Council, where he was actively involved in labour advocacy and workers' welfare initiatives.

According to the NLC, he remained committed throughout his career to promoting decent work and social justice. His death has cast a shadow over Nigeria's participation in the ongoing International Labour Conference, which brings together governments, employers, and workers' representatives from across the world to deliberate on labour and employment issues. Tributes have continued to pour in from labour leaders and colleagues who described Adeleke as a passionate advocate for workers' rights and welfare.

The NLC extended condolences to his family, colleagues, and the wider labour movement, describing his passing as a major loss. Adeleke is remembered by colleagues as a dedicated labour activist who spent much of his career advancing public service and protecting the interests of Nigerian workers. The NLC leadership had visited the hospital where his remains are being kept and had begun arrangements for repatriation.

His family, colleagues, and the wider labour movement are in mourning following his untimely death, and his legacy as a committed trade unionist will be remembered for years to come. Adeleke's dedication to promoting decent work and social justice has left a lasting impact on the labour movement in Nigeria, and his passing is a significant loss to the country's trade union community.

The Nigeria Labour Congress and the entire trade union movement in Nigeria have announced the passing of Comrade Domingo Michael Adeleke, who died today in Geneva after a brief illness while attending the 114th Session of the International Labour Conference. Adeleke's commitment to workers' rights and welfare has been hailed by labour leaders and colleagues as an inspiration to the labour movement in Nigeria, and his legacy will continue to inspire workers and trade unionists for years to come





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