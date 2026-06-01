Nigeria Labour Congress Rejects N100,000 Minimum Wage Proposal, Demands N1 Million Living Wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress has dismissed the Nigeria Governors' Forum proposal of N100,000 as minimum wage, calling it unrealistic under current economic conditions and demanding a living wage of N1 million instead. The NLC spokesman cited inflation, naira depreciation, and increased living costs as reasons for the higher demand.

The Nigeria Labour Congress has dismissed the proposal of N100,000 as minimum wage by the Nigeria Governors Forum , insisting that a realistic living wage under the current economic conditions should be as high as N1 million.

This reaction came after the NGF Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, disclosed that governors were considering a new national minimum wage of N100,000. AbdulRazaq, speaking during the Sallah homage to President Bola Tinubu in Lagos, said governors were already engaging the Federal Government and organised labour to arrive at a wage structure that balances workers welfare with fiscal sustainability.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the governor added that the proposal was informed by rising inflation, increasing living costs, and the growing financial burden on Nigerian workers. Reacting to the proposal, NLC spokesman Benson Upah said that although the governors consideration of a wage review was commendable, N100,000 was significantly below what workers required to cope with current economic realities.

He said they consider it thoughtful of the Kwara State Governor for proposing this, but certainly, N100,000 falls far below or behind the realistic figure. The labour leader cited the continued depreciation of the naira, rising inflation, increase in electricity tariffs, higher fuel prices, declining purchasing power, and the impact of new tax measures as factors making a substantially higher wage necessary.

Given the realities around the exchange rate, inflation, raised tariffs, surge in the pump price of petrol and associated costs, decline in the purchasing power of the average worker, effects of the new regime of taxes on the cost of living, the realistic figure, subject to status quo maintenance, would be N1 million, he stated. Upah argued that government revenues had improved significantly and should support enhanced remuneration for workers. He said to check what is being shared at FAAC.

The windfall from the Middle East war has put over N5 trillion in the treasury. Though this is temporary, it is nonetheless very good for governments. The NLC spokesman further stressed that the workforce remains the most valuable asset of any nation and should be adequately compensated to ensure productivity and economic growth. The debate over workers wages has intensified amid worsening economic conditions following the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira by the Federal Government.

In July 2024, the Federal Government approved a new national minimum wage of N70,000 after prolonged negotiations with organised labour. Before the agreement was reached, organised labour had demanded a significantly higher wage, arguing that workers incomes had been severely eroded by inflation. While the Federal Government initially proposed lower figures, negotiations eventually produced the N70,000 benchmark, replacing the previous N30,000 minimum wage signed into law in 2019.

However, labour leaders have repeatedly maintained that the current wage remains inadequate in the face of persistent inflation and the rising cost of living. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics has continued to show elevated food and headline inflation rates, with many workers struggling to meet basic household expenses despite the wage increase. The Nigeria Governors Forum has yet to formally present any proposal on a new minimum wage framework to the Federal Government or organised labour.

Economic analysts have weighed in on the debate, noting that the gap between the proposed N100,000 and the demanded N1 million reflects the severe strain on Nigerian households. The cost of basic necessities such as food, transportation, and housing has skyrocketed since the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of exchange rates. Many workers now spend more than half of their monthly income on food alone, leaving little for other essentials.

The labour unions argue that the government must prioritise workers welfare as part of its broader economic reforms. Without a living wage, productivity will continue to decline, and social unrest may increase, warned an economist who spoke on condition of anonymity. The governors forum, however, faces the challenge of balancing wage increases with the fiscal capacity of state governments.

Many states already struggle to pay salaries and pensions, and a steep hike to N1 million could lead to massive layoffs or insolvency. The Federal Government has not officially commented on the N100,000 proposal, but sources indicate that negotiations are likely to resume in the coming weeks. The outcome of these talks will have significant implications for millions of Nigerian workers and the broader economy.

As the country grapples with its worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, the demand for a living wage has become a central political issue. Both the government and labour must find common ground to ensure sustainable economic growth and social stability





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