Nigeria Judiciary Crisis: Political Surrogates Undermine Constitutional Independence

Analysis of Nigeria's judicial crisis reveals judges acting as political surrogates, violating Section 36(1) of the constitution and eroding public trust in court impartiality.

Political surrogates have emerged as a dominant force within the Nigerian legal system, threatening the constitutional mandate for an independent judiciary. These individuals are trusted representatives who advocate for the positions and platforms of principals running for office or holding executive power. Their proliferation across various judicial theatres has created a systemic conflict with the foundational principles of the Nigerian legal framework.

Constitutional Prohibitions on Political Bias

The Constitution of Nigeria explicitly prohibits the appointment or action of political surrogates as judges. Section 36(1) mandates that courts must be constituted in a manner that secures their independence and impartiality. A court presided over by an individual acting as a political surrogate is fundamentally devoid of these constitutive standards. Consequently, a judge who serves a political party or a specific politician is legally classified as an unlawful judge.

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This legal stance is rooted in historical common law precedents that view judicial political alignment as a crime. The High Court of Australia addressed this issue decisively in a case decided on June 7, 1911. The controversy began two months earlier, on April 7, 1911, when The Mercury newspaper in Hobart, Tasmania, published an article titled "A Modest Judge." This article criticized Mr. Justice Higgins, a senior judge of the High Court of Australia and the first President of the Commonwealth Court of Conciliation and Arbitration.

The 1911 Australian Precedent on Impartiality

The conflict in the Australian case arose when a lawyer, Mr. Starke, accused a labor union of impunity during proceedings before Justice Higgins. Starke alleged that the union was encouraged by the government of the country. In response, Justice Higgins prohibited the lawyer from making such statements. When the counsel protested his right to vigorously advance his client's case, the judge retorted that the lawyer was not entitled to speak disrespectfully of those above them.

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The Mercury newspaper characterized Justice Higgins as a political judge, noting he was appointed due to his service to a political party and did not intend to allow reflections on those indebted to him for his judgeship. The Attorney-General of Australia charged the newspaper with scandalizing the judiciary. However, Chief Justice Samuel Walker Griffith dismissed the charge, ruling that public comment on a judge's potential lack of impartiality is a public benefit, not a contempt of court.

Colonial Roots and Military Era Abuses

Nigeria's judiciary historically functioned as a surrogate for colonial powers, beginning as wholly-owned arms of the Royal Niger Company in the last quarter of the 19th century. Frederick Lugard, who served the Imperial British East African Company in Uganda before joining the Royal Niger Company, favored this arrangement. In his 1919 Amalgamation report, Lugard clearly stated his preference for judges who were beholden to the executive branch.

After independence, early political leaders sought to continue this trend. Ladoke Akintola, the regional premier of the old Western Region, was disappointed in 1961 when Samuel Okhai Quashie-Idun, the Chief Justice, refused to act as his judicial surrogate during a political crisis. In the 1980s, the military regime of Ibrahim Babangida recalibrated judicial appointments to install surrogates for military rule. By 1989, Ligali Ayorinde, then Chief Judge of Lagos State, ruled that the soldiers had become the constitutional Kabiyesi, further entrenching judicial subservience.

Modern Erosion of Judicial Integrity

While some judges remained inclined to uphold justice, those who acted as surrogates for the ruling soldiers were once the exception. Today, the situation has reversed significantly. High Courts at the state level, the Federal Capital Territory, and the Federal High Court are increasingly characterized by judicial impunity rather than integrity. Many judges now explicitly refuse to allow reflections on those to whom they are indebted for their positions.

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This systemic bias has led to a situation where parties can effectively pick and choose their own judges. A prominent example is the 2018 conviction of senior lawyer Joseph Nwobike in the High Court. Nwobike was found guilty of specializing in inducing court registrars to assign his cases to preferred judges to secure favorable judgments, highlighting the extent of procedural manipulation in the current legal landscape.