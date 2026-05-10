Nigeria Joint Forces Neutralise Several Terrorists, Recover 175 Livestock, and Arrest Northerners Suspected of Peddling Illicit Substances.

Troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have neutralised several terrorists and recovered 175 livestock in Matazu, Musawa, Kankia, Dutsin-Ma, and Malumfashi local government areas on May 9, 2026. Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force (North West), Operation FANSAN YAMMA, in a statement said troops of 171 Battalion deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) FUDMA, acting on credible intelligence, laid a successful ambush along the Matazu–Dutsin-Ma axis and neutralised three terrorists. The troops of FOB Malumfashi, operating alongside operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), executed a targeted raid at Kauyan Dawo in Malumfashi LGA, where they arrested six suspected drug peddlers. The statement urged the public to continue supporting security agencies by providing timely and credible information.

Troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have neutralised several terrorists and recovered 175 livestock in Matazu , Musawa , Kankia , Dutsin-Ma , and Malumfashi local government areas on May 9, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force (North West), Operation FANSAN YAMMA, stated troops of 171 Battalion deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) FUDMA, acting on credible intelligence, laid a successful ambush along the Matazu–Dutsin-Ma axis and neutralised three terrorists. According to the statement, troops recovered two AK-47 rifles with loaded magazines, one motorcycle, three cutlasses and assorted charms from the neutralised terrorists.

In Matazu, Musawa, and Kankia local government areas, troops supported by the Katsina State Community Watch Corps successfully cleared terrorist enclaves at Torcachi, Giginya, and Tashar Ganji villages, as terrorists abandoned their camps and fled. The troops recovered 175 rustled livestock. Troops of FOB Malumfashi, operating alongside operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), executed a targeted raid at Kauyan Dawo in Malumfashi LGA, where they arrested six suspected drug peddlers.

Recovered illicit substances included 82.5g of suspected Cannabis Sativa, 15.7g of Exol-5, and 1.8g of D5. The suspects and the seized narcotics have been transferred to the NDLEA Malumfashi Area Command for further investigation and prosecution. The statement urged the public to continue supporting security agencies by providing timely and credible information





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Joint Forces Terrorists Livestock Matazu Musawa Kankia Dutsin-Ma Malfu-Fashi Operation FANSAN YAMMA Arrest Illegal Drugs Cannabis Sativa Operatives NDLEA National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Arrangements

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