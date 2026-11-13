Nigeria Joins Global Methane Reduction Initiative at COP31

Nigeria is among 14 developing nations selected for the Super Pollutant Country Action Accelerator, receiving technical support to cut emissions and attract investment by 2030.

Nigeria has been identified as one of 14 developing countries eligible for support under a major international initiative aimed at reducing methane and other climate-warming pollutants. This selection was confirmed during the Leaders' Level Methane and Other Non-CO₂ Greenhouse Gases Summit, which is currently taking place in Antalya, Türkiye, as part of the ongoing COP31 climate conference.

Initiative Details And Funding Structure

The program, officially named the Super Pollutant Country Action Accelerator, is designed to provide participating nations with technical assistance, dedicated national teams, and specialized support to develop investment-ready projects. The primary objective is to help these countries translate their high-level commitments to reduce super pollutants into practical, actionable steps that can attract significant private and public investment.

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During the summit, UK Climate Minister Katie White, speaking on behalf of the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC), announced an additional $25 million in funding. This new commitment expands the initiative to include seven additional countries: Côte d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, Fiji, Morocco, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Uzbekistan. With this latest injection of capital, the total announced funding for the accelerator now stands at $50 million.

Global Targets And Philanthropic Support

The accelerated program aims to support a total of 30 developing countries by the year 2030. This expansion comes amid renewed international efforts to accelerate reductions in methane and other non-CO₂ greenhouse gases. At the same summit, philanthropies announced more than $480 million in new funding to support emissions reductions across the energy, agriculture, and waste sectors.

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This new pledge adds to more than US$530 million already delivered by philanthropic organizations since the launch of the Global Methane Pledge in 2021. The combined financial push highlights the growing role of private sector foundations in supporting global climate action alongside government-led initiatives.

Expert Perspectives On Emission Cuts

Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), stated at the summit that at least 75 percent of methane emissions from fossil fuel operations could be reduced using existing technologies. Mr. Birol emphasized the economic opportunities associated with reducing methane emissions, particularly through measures that prevent gas from being released or wasted during fossil fuel operations.

Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group, also addressed the gathering, noting that the bank is supporting methane reduction programs in 45 countries. This represents three times the number committed to at COP28. He stated that these programs are on course to reduce 11 million tonnes of methane emissions and benefit more than 160 million people.

Political Leadership And Future Actions

The Leaders' Level Methane and Other Non-CO₂ Greenhouse Gases Summit was co-hosted by Brazil, China, and the United Kingdom, alongside the COP31 Presidency. It was chaired by UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Ed Miliband. Participants included Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Australia's Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, and China's Minister of Ecology and Environment, Huang Runqiu.

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Mia Mottley called for stronger international cooperation to address methane emissions across fossil fuels, agriculture, and waste management. She argued that governments and international partners need to provide financial support to farmers to enable them to adopt practices that reduce methane emissions, stating that no one should reasonably expect farmers to bear the cost of adjustment alone.

Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), concluded by calling for stronger policies, increased investment, and practical support to help countries implement their climate commitments effectively.