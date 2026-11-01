Nigeria Wins First Beach Volleyball Match at Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games

Nigeria's women's beach volleyball pair beat Egypt 2-0 on Day 2 of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, while table tennis players Ojo Favour and Kuti Matthew suffered singles and doubles defeats.

Nigeria's women's beach volleyball pair secured the country's first victory at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games on Day 2 of competition, defeating Egypt's Marwa Mamdouh and Karma Badawy 2-0 in the Women's Beach Volleyball Preliminary Phase.

The Nigerian duo bounced back from their loss on Saturday and looked to build on their winning momentum when they took on Italy's Margherita Coretti and Micol Lafuenti later yesterday. The result came after Nigeria's 19-member contingent joined athletes from across the world at the colourful opening ceremony of the Games in Senegal on Saturday, as Africa's first Olympic sporting event officially got under way.

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Nigeria Marches In Flagbearer Rosemary Nwankwo

Led by athletics sensation Rosemary Chigozie Nwankwo, who served as flagbearer, Team Nigeria marched into the packed Abdoulaye Wade Stadium in Diamniadio, proudly displaying the country's green and white colours before thousands of spectators and a global television audience. The ceremony marked a historic milestone for Africa, with Senegal becoming the first African nation to host an Olympic sporting event and the fourth edition of the Summer Youth Olympic Games.

Nwankwo, one of Nigeria's leading medal prospects, carried the national flag as the country prepared to compete across six sports with 19 athletes, comprising 12 women and seven men. The young sprinter is expected to spearhead Nigeria's athletics campaign, particularly in the women's 100 metres. The opening ceremony showcased Senegal's rich cultural heritage and hospitality through music, dance, colourful displays and elaborate performances, setting the stage for 13 days of competition across Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.

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A major highlight was the arrival of the Youth Olympic flame at the stadium after an extensive journey through Senegal's 14 administrative regions spanning more than 45 days. The flame was carried around the stadium before the lighting of the official cauldron, formally ushering in the Games. In table tennis, Team Nigeria's Ojo Favour lost her second singles match on Sunday 1-3 to Egypt's Elbadawy Yara despite winning the first game 11/9.

Nigerian Table Tennis Duo Faces Elimination

The Nigerian had earlier lost her first singles match to her opponent from Czechia, Kogot Hanka, falling 1-3 (11/7, 13/11, 9/11, 9/11) after winning the opening game. Ojo could not sustain her momentum in the next three games against Yara, losing 9/11, 6/11 and 9/11 to wave goodbye to the Youth Olympics, though she still has a game to play.

A day after losing in the mixed doubles event, Nigeria's duo of Kuti Matthew and Ojo Favour started their campaign in the group stage of the singles on a losing note. In the Table Tennis Mixed Doubles, Matthew Kuti and Favour Ojo fell 3:1 to Thailand in the Round of 16. Both pairs shifted focus to their singles events yesterday. Kuti went down 0-3 (11-4, 11-4, 11-3) to LiKi Ho of Hong Kong in his first group match.

Despite the defeats, officials of Team Nigeria are optimistic of overcoming the early setback as the competition progresses. Habu Gumel told The Guardian that it is still early in the Games, adding that the young Nigerian athletes will discover their winning formula as the Games progresses. The Secretary General of Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, Olusoji Akanmu, told The Guardian at the venue yesterday that he expects them to improve in their next two matches and qualify for the main action.

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Officials Urge Financial Support For Young Athletes

For the President of Africa Table Tennis Federation, Enitan Oshodi, Nigeria's young table tennis players need financial support to excel at major championships. He said, Maybe, if Kuti has more financial support back home, he should not have gone to play in Saudi Arabia. I just hope he will rediscover himself and make progress in this Youth Olympic Games. Nigeria will compete in athletics, boxing, road cycling, swimming, table tennis and beach volleyball.

The Dakar 2026 Games represent a landmark opportunity for Africa to showcase its sporting potential while providing young athletes with an international platform to compete and gain valuable experience.