Nigeria and Jamaica to sign reviewed Bilateral Air Services Agreement in Kingston in late 2026

Nigeria and Jamaica have advanced talks to conclude and sign a reviewed Bilateral Air Services Agreement, with the formal endorsement tentatively set for Kingston in late November or early December 2026.

Nigeria and Jamaica are moving closer to signing a reviewed Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA), with the formal endorsement tentatively scheduled to take place in Kingston, Jamaica, either in the last week of November or the first week of December 2026.

The development followed a meeting between Nigeria's Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, and the Jamaican High Commissioner to Nigeria, Lincoln Downer, during which both parties discussed the finalisation of the agreement. A statement signed by Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister, said the proposed deal is expected to provide a stronger framework for aviation cooperation, improve air connectivity and create opportunities for increased travel, tourism and economic exchanges between the two countries.

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Jamaican High Commissioner Expresses Satisfaction

Downer expressed satisfaction with the progress made on the agreement, saying both countries had reached an advanced stage and were now working towards fixing a date for its signing. He said the Jamaican government had already shared the legally reviewed version of the agreement with Nigerian officials and was awaiting feedback to determine the next steps.

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"So, we are pleased now that we're at the point where we can sign. We shared the legally reviewed text with your team, so I haven't heard from them. That's what I wanted to know today, where we stand, so that we can then set the date. You can give us an update?

" Downer said. Keyamo requested an update on the status of the document and directed officials to make the relevant file available for review. The minister was informed that the agreement had undergone the necessary legal examination by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and had been returned, bringing the process close to completion.

Agreement Undergoes Final Legal Reviews

The agreement had also undergone extensive legal and technical reviews by officials of both countries, with the respective teams working to perfect the necessary documentation ahead of its formal endorsement. Keyamo subsequently directed that a final copy of the agreement be made available to the Jamaican High Commissioner for another review and proofreading to ensure that both countries were fully satisfied with the text and provisions before signing.

Both parties said they were working towards fixing a mutually convenient date for the formal endorsement, tentatively scheduled to hold in Kingston, Jamaica, either in the last week of November or the first week of December 2026. The ministry said the proposed signing represented another significant step in Nigeria's efforts to deepen international aviation partnerships, expand air connectivity and strengthen bilateral cooperation through mutually beneficial air services agreements.

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Bilateral Agreement Aims To Boost Connectivity

It noted that for Nigeria and Jamaica, the conclusion of the BASA is expected to provide an important framework for advancing aviation relations, facilitating easier air travel and exploring opportunities for stronger economic, tourism and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. The agreement is also expected to strengthen bilateral aviation relations by providing an enabling framework for airlines from both countries to explore opportunities for improved connectivity and air service cooperation.

Keyamo reaffirmed the Federal Government's commitment to ensuring the timely conclusion of the agreement, while directing relevant officials to expedite the final documentation process in readiness for the proposed signing in Jamaica.