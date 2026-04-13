Nigeria Introduces New Framework to Boost Mini-Grids for Improved Electricity Access

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has launched a new regulatory framework to promote the development and operation of mini-grids, aiming to enhance electricity access in underserved communities. This initiative aims to expand electricity access in unserved and underserved areas while ensuring safety, fairness, and investor protection. This is part of ongoing reforms to address Nigeria’s power sector challenges, including weak infrastructure and supply shortages.

The Nigeria n Electricity Regulatory Commission ( NERC ) has unveiled a new regulatory framework to facilitate the development and operation of mini-grids, with the goal of enhancing access to electricity in underserved communities. This significant step, announced in a statement released on Monday, introduces document NERC -R-001-2026, which outlines a comprehensive framework for the deployment and management of mini-grids across the nation.

The initiative is specifically aimed at expanding electricity access, particularly in areas that are currently unserved or underserved by the national grid, while simultaneously ensuring safety, promoting fairness, and protecting the interests of investors. Mini-grids represent small-scale, integrated electricity generation and distribution systems designed to operate independently of the main national grid, catering to localized communities. These systems typically utilize renewable energy sources like solar, hydro, or wind power, or utilize hybrid systems such as solar-diesel combinations, to provide reliable, cleaner, and often more cost-effective alternatives to traditional power supply methods.

This move is particularly critical given the persistent challenges faced by the Nigerian power sector, including inadequate infrastructure, frequent grid failures, and ongoing supply shortages. These challenges have forced households and businesses to rely on alternative power sources, such as petrol and diesel generators and solar solutions, thereby escalating operational expenses. The additional costs are frequently passed on to consumers, contributing to higher prices for goods and services.

Across rural Nigeria, both individuals and private sector entities have increasingly turned to mini-grids to address the electricity deficit. While many of the larger cities continue to experience inconsistent power supplies, many rural communities lack access to electricity due to their exclusion from the national grid. Responding to this significant gap, energy companies have initiated the deployment of mini-grids in carefully selected rural areas, providing communities with electricity services on a fee-for-service basis.

The NERC confirmed that this new regulation applies to isolated mini-grids, which are designed to operate independently of existing distribution company (DisCo) networks, with capacities reaching up to 5 megawatts (MW). It also applies to interconnected mini-grids that are linked to established distribution networks, with capacities up to 10MW. The framework encompasses various stakeholders, including developers, operators, distribution companies, and the host communities they serve. Furthermore, it is fully aligned with the provisions of the Electricity Act 2023 and has provisions for state-level regulations where applicable.

The commission specified that mini-grids with capacities under 100 kilowatts (kW) can be registered, whereas those exceeding this threshold will be required to obtain a permit from NERC. Permits are to be granted within a 30-business-day timeframe, following the successful completion of the application process. Operators are mandated to submit annual reports for mini-grids with a capacity below 1MW and quarterly reports for those exceeding 1MW. NERC has also committed to conducting continuous monitoring and may publish sector-wide data to further enhance transparency and accountability.

The primary objectives of this regulation include accelerating rural electrification, attracting private investment into the sector, ensuring fair and reasonable tariffs, providing consumer protection, and strengthening coordination between mini-grid developers and DisCos.

This new regulatory framework coincides with ongoing reforms within Nigeria's power sector. Previously, PREMIUM TIMES reported that NERC had issued updated guidelines regarding the reporting of regional electricity Transmission Loss Factors (TLF) to improve transparency and efficiency in grid operations. Alongside the introduction of the new mini-grid regulations and the TLF guidelines, the Nigerian government has been actively working on addressing the financial challenges facing the power sector.

In a related development, President Bola Tinubu recently approved a N3.3 trillion payment plan aimed at settling outstanding debts accumulated under the Presidential Power Sector Financial Reforms Programme. The presidency confirmed that these liabilities, accrued between February 2015 and March 2025, were thoroughly reviewed and verified before the final settlement figure was determined. This concerted effort of regulatory changes and financial interventions reflects a broader commitment to reforming and strengthening Nigeria's electricity sector, with a focus on improving access to reliable power, attracting investment, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the industry.

The impact of these developments on the everyday lives of Nigerians, particularly those in underserved communities, is a subject of ongoing observation and assessment. The success of the mini-grid initiative, in particular, will depend on the effective implementation of the new regulations and the active participation of various stakeholders, including developers, operators, distribution companies, and the communities themselves.





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria Mini-Grids Electricity Access NERC Power Sector

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EPL: Bournemouth punish fumbling Arsenal, blow title race openPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Read more »

Inside the black magic pot of Nigeria, By Festus AdedayoPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Read more »

Like NAF, Army confirms airstrike kills terrorists but is silent on civilian casualtiesPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Read more »

CPPE cautions Nigeria against World Bank’s advocacy for increased fuel and food importationPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Read more »

Image of Alia bowing before Sultan is fake, AI-generated — Media teamPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Read more »

Nigeria’s electricity generation rises to 4,300MW – Adelabu replies criticsNigeria’s Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has stated that electricity generation in the country rose to 4,300 megawatts between March 28 and April 10, 2026, amid ongoing criticism of the sector.

Read more »