Nigeria Introduces National Textbook Ranking System to Improve Education Quality

The Federal Government of Nigeria has launched a new National Textbook Ranking System to standardize learning materials and improve educational outcomes across primary and secondary schools. The system will rank approved textbooks based on academic and instructional benchmarks, limiting the number of top-ranked options available to schools.

The Nigeria n educational landscape is poised for a significant transformation with the introduction of the National Textbook Ranking System , a new initiative spearheaded by the Federal Government.

This system represents a determined effort to elevate the quality of learning materials used in schools nationwide and establish consistent educational standards across all levels. The policy, formally announced on April 26, 2026, through the Federal Ministry of Education’s official channels, will impact primary, junior secondary, and senior secondary schools, ensuring that only thoroughly vetted and curriculum-aligned textbooks are utilized in classrooms.

The move signals a commitment to addressing long-standing concerns about the variability in textbook quality and the potential for inconsistencies in the educational experiences of students across different regions. The implementation of the National Textbook Ranking System introduces a new layer of assessment beyond the existing approval process managed by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC).

While the NERDC will retain its role in initially approving textbooks for consideration, all approved materials will now undergo a rigorous nationwide ranking process. This ranking will be based on clearly defined academic and instructional benchmarks, evaluated by subject-specific committees comprised of experienced education professionals. The intention is not merely to approve textbooks, but to identify and promote the *most* effective and suitable options for each subject and educational level.

A key aspect of the policy is the limitation on the number of top-ranked textbooks that will ultimately receive full approval for use in schools. This deliberate restriction is designed to enhance quality control and minimize the proliferation of potentially substandard or less effective learning materials. The Ministry of Education has emphasized that textbooks failing to achieve a sufficient ranking will be prohibited from use in schools, even if they previously held NERDC approval.

This represents a substantial shift in policy, prioritizing current effectiveness over past approvals. The government anticipates that this will lead to a more focused and standardized curriculum, benefiting both teachers and students. The rollout of this policy is not occurring in isolation. It is presented as a crucial component of broader governmental efforts to improve overall learning outcomes and ensure equitable access to high-quality, standardized educational content for all Nigerian students.

The Ministry of Education, led by Minister Tunji Alausa and Minister of State for Education Suwaiba Sai’d Ahmad, has underscored the importance of stakeholder engagement in the successful implementation of the system. To this end, a period of consultation with educators, publishers, and other relevant parties is planned before the policy officially takes effect in September 2026. This consultation phase will be critical for finalizing the evaluation framework and addressing any concerns or challenges that may arise.

The NERDC is tasked with establishing the subject-based committees and developing the detailed assessment criteria. The government believes that by focusing on quality and consistency in textbooks, it can empower teachers to deliver more effective instruction and equip students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed. The long-term vision is a more robust and equitable education system that prepares Nigerian youth for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.

This initiative is expected to foster a more competitive environment among textbook publishers, encouraging them to prioritize quality and alignment with the national curriculum. The success of the National Textbook Ranking System will depend on the thoroughness of the evaluation process, the transparency of the ranking criteria, and the ongoing commitment of all stakeholders to upholding the highest educational standards





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