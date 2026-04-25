Nigeria Intensifies Fight Against Kidnapping and Violent Crime

Police in Enugu State launch a new specialized unit to combat rising kidnapping and armed robbery, while successes are reported in Kaduna. Increased penalties for kidnapping are now in effect nationwide.

Nigeria is facing a surge in kidnapping and violent crime , prompting increased police action across several states. Recent incidents have seen civil servants, business owners, politicians, and students targeted by criminal groups.

In Enugu State, the police are responding with the launch of a new specialized unit, the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), under the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu. This initiative aims to bolster the fight against armed robbery, kidnapping, and related offenses through intelligence-led operations. The VCRU is designed to operate within strict adherence to constitutional provisions, the Nigeria Police Act 2020, and international human rights standards, emphasizing accountability and public trust.

The newly established VCRU will be based at the former Crack Tactical Base in Golf Estate, Enugu, and will be led by CSP Henry Imo, with ASP Godwin Ebuka Ebenezer serving as the state media liaison officer. Crucially, all operatives assigned to the unit have undergone intensive training focused on human rights, social and emotional intelligence, and professional conduct. This training is intended to ensure respectful and lawful interactions with the public.

A dedicated Complaint Response Desk has been established, providing citizens with a direct channel to report any misconduct or concerns regarding the unit’s personnel, accessible via the mobile number 08039382015. Commissioner of Police Bitrus Giwa has emphasized the importance of adhering to established standard operating procedures and has reassured residents of Enugu State of the police’s unwavering commitment to tackling violent crime. He also appealed for continued public support and cooperation in stamping out criminality.

Beyond Enugu, law enforcement efforts are underway in other regions as well. In Kaduna State, police have successfully dismantled an armed robbery syndicate and recovered stolen vehicles. This demonstrates a broader national effort to address the escalating security challenges. The legal framework surrounding kidnapping has also been strengthened, with the Act now prescribing a death sentence in cases resulting in loss of life and life imprisonment where no fatalities occur.

This represents a significant increase in penalties compared to the previous Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act of 2013, which carried a 10-year jail term for kidnapping. The increased severity of the legal consequences reflects the growing concern over the prevalence and impact of kidnapping across the country. The focus on intelligence-driven operations, coupled with enhanced training and accountability measures, signals a determined effort to restore security and public confidence in the face of these challenges.

The police are actively seeking to build bridges with the communities they serve, recognizing that effective crime prevention requires collaboration and trust





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