Nigeria Insurance Reform Act 2025 boosts sector confidence and access

NIRA 2025 aims to transform Nigeria's insurance industry through recapitalization and digitalization. Stakeholders at NCRIB Abuja event predict increased penetration and trust.

Stakeholders in Nigeria's insurance industry have voiced strong optimism regarding the recent passage of the Nigerian Insurance Reform Act 2025. During a gathering in Abuja, industry professionals declared their belief that this new legislation will fundamentally transform the sector. The event was organized by the Abuja Area Committee of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, bringing together brokers, underwriters, and other key operators.

Reform Act Drives Industry Transformation

Participants emphasized that the new legislation is expected to restore public confidence, which has been a long-standing challenge. The reform aims to improve the settlement of claims and significantly expand insurance penetration across the country. Stakeholders noted that the act will strengthen insurance companies through mandatory recapitalization and the promotion of digitalization.

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Furthermore, the regulatory framework is designed to attract new investment and establish more effective oversight. This is intended to improve service delivery and better protect policyholders. The industry is calling for increased public awareness and the development of affordable products. Stronger collaboration between government agencies and industry operators is seen as vital to making insurance accessible to Nigerians across different income groups.

Microinsurance Expands Access For Low Incomes

Ojo Babajide Richard, Chairman of the NCRIB Abuja Area Committee, spoke at the event yesterday in Abuja. He stated that the gathering provided a crucial opportunity for industry professionals to strengthen relationships and exchange ideas. Richard highlighted that the industry is moving beyond the perception that products are only for the wealthy. He noted that microinsurance has created significant opportunities for low-income earners.

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Richard explained that operators have developed tools allowing Nigerians with modest incomes to access financial protection. Premiums can be as low as N25, N50, or N100, payable on a daily or monthly basis. These policies are designed to empower not just the elite but also those with smaller incomes. This approach aims to broaden the base of coverage significantly.

Digital Innovation And Trust Deficit Addressed

Digital innovation is also playing a key role in improving access to insurance services. Customers can now purchase policies, conduct transactions, and process claims through their mobile phones. Mazi Chijoke Wanfo, Treasurer of the NCRIB, emphasized that the new legislation addresses the longstanding trust deficit. He explained that recapitalization and stronger regulations will improve financial capacity.

Wanfo, who is also the Managing Director of Israel and Diamond Insurance Brokers, said clients have regained confidence. He disclosed that the industry is targeting double-digit growth in insurance penetration. The NCRIB is collaborating with state governments to promote microinsurance. Additionally, they are implementing compulsory insurance policies to deepen market reach.

Compulsory Policies Boost GDP Contribution

Wanfo noted that the number of compulsory insurance categories has increased from eight to eleven. He expressed optimism that effective implementation across states will increase the sector's contribution to the nation's GDP. Prince Mohammed Biodun Salami, CEO of Pimas Treasure Insurance Brokers, called for more aggressive public enlightenment. He urged Nigerians, especially in the informal sector, to embrace insurance.

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Salami, with over 35 years of experience, said practitioners are extending services to market associations and professional groups. He identified group life insurance and critical illness policies as important products. These policies help Nigerians understand the practical benefits of insurance coverage. Such products provide financial assistance for serious medical conditions.

Clarifying Critical Illness Benefits For Citizens

Salami shared an experience involving a beneficiary who received N2 million in critical illness benefits. He explained that many people misunderstand the term, assuming it implies death. However, with good treatment and appropriate coverage, individuals can receive benefits for medication. This financial support allows patients to focus on recovery without economic hardship. The industry continues to advocate for such clarity to enhance public understanding and uptake of insurance products across all demographic segments in Nigeria.