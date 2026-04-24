Nigeria Initiates Court Martial for Alleged Coup Plotters

The Nigerian military has begun the trial of 36 personnel accused of plotting to overthrow the government, following months of investigation and arrests linked to an alleged coup attempt. Civilian suspects are also facing charges in a federal court.

The Nigeria n military has initiated a General Court Martial (GCM) to try 36 serving military personnel accused of mutiny and plotting to overthrow the democratically elected government.

The inauguration of the court-martial took place at Guards Brigade Scorpion Mess, Asokoro, Abuja, with proceedings conducted behind closed doors, denying journalists access. However, the presence of several civil lawyers indicated that the accused were represented legally. This development follows months of investigations and arrests stemming from an alleged coup plot first reported in late September of the previous year, which ultimately led to the cancellation of the Independence Day parade.

The initial investigation focused on 16 military officers, but expanded to include former soldiers and civilians, with the number of arrested individuals reaching 40 by the end of January. Several suspects, including a former governor and a retired military officer, remain at large. The civilian and ex-military personnel linked to the alleged coup plot are also facing charges in the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The government filed 13 charges against them, including treason, terrorism, failure to disclose information, and money laundering. Prominent individuals named in the charge sheet include Mohammed Ibrahim Gana, a retired major-general; Erasmus Ochegobia Victor, a retired navy captain; Ahmed Ibrahim, a police inspector; Zekeri Umoru, an electrician at the Presidential Villa; Bukar Kashim Goni, and Abdulkadir Sani, a Zaria-based Islamic cleric. All defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Initially, authorities downplayed reports of a coup attempt, but the Defence Headquarters later acknowledged the existence of a plan to remove President Tinubu from office, promising a thorough investigation and prosecution of those involved. The military’s decision to proceed with the court-martial is framed as a demonstration of its commitment to discipline, accountability, and the preservation of national integrity and constitutional authority.

The Defence Headquarters has emphasized that the trial will adhere to established legal procedures, ensuring fairness, impartiality, and due process under the military justice system. The rights of the accused personnel will be respected, with a guarantee of a fair hearing throughout the proceedings. The military high command has reiterated its resolve to maintain discipline, professionalism, and adherence to the rule of law within the armed forces, ensuring that justice is served without bias.

The court-martial panel was constituted under the Armed Forces Act, and security at the proceedings will be maintained by a combined force of military, naval, and air police, along with personnel from the Guards Brigade. A convening order stipulates that no weapons will be permitted inside the courtroom, except for those carried by court guards within the premises.

This case represents a significant test for Nigeria’s democratic institutions and the military’s commitment to upholding constitutional rule, as it navigates the complexities of addressing alleged threats to national security while safeguarding the rights of those accused





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