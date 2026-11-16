Nigeria Inflation Rate Drops to 14.06% in October 2026

Statistician General Prince Adeyemi Adeniran reports headline inflation eased to 14.06% in October 2026. Core inflation also fell while food prices saw mixed regional trends across Nigeria.

Headline inflation in Nigeria slowed to 14.06 per cent in October 2026, marking a distinct deceleration from the 14.63 per cent recorded in the previous month. This downward shift was officially announced by the Statistician General of the Federation, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran, during a press briefing on Monday.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed that the year-on-year inflation rate for October 2026 stood at 14.06 per cent. This figure represents a significant improvement from the 18.97 per cent observed in October 2025, indicating a sustained moderation in price pressures over the longer term. The monthly headline inflation rate for October 2026 was 0.43 per cent, which was 0.38 percentage points higher than the 0.06 per cent recorded in September 2026.

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Core Drivers of Price Changes

Prince Adeyemi Adeniran identified the primary contributors to the headline inflation in October 2026. The largest upward pressures came from the Food and non-alcoholic Beverages category at 5.63 per cent. Additional significant contributors included Restaurants and Accommodation Services at 1.82 per cent, and Transport at 1.50 per cent.

Conversely, the sectors exerting the least upward pressure on inflation were Recreation, Sport, and Culture at just 0.04 per cent. Alcoholic Beverages, Tobacco, and Narcotics contributed 0.05 per cent, while Insurance and Financial Services added 0.07 per cent to the overall rate. These specific metrics highlight where price stability remained relatively stronger compared to essential goods and services.

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Food Inflation and Specific Commodities

Food inflation, a critical component affecting household budgets, stood at 19.13 per cent on a year-on-year basis in October 2026. This is notably lower than the 16.30 per cent recorded in October 2025, though the monthly comparison reveals a slight uptick. On a month-on-month basis, the Food Inflation rate in October 2026 was -0.75 per cent, which is an increase of 0.80 percentage points from the -1.55 per cent seen in September 2026.

The NBS attributed these food price changes to shifts in the average prices of several key commodities. Items contributing to these fluctuations included Vegetable Oil (75cl), Titus Sardines (125g), Green Peas (Prepacked), Mackerel Frozen, Croakers from Apo, Rice Local, Catfish Fresh, Beef tripes, Palm oil (75cl), and Millet Flour sold loose.

Core Inflation and New Indices Performance

Core inflation, which excludes volatile agricultural produce and energy prices to show underlying trends, stood at 10.78 per cent in October 2026 on a year-on-year basis. The month-on-month core inflation rate was -0.53 per cent in October 2026, representing a drop of 1.64 percentage points compared to the 1.11 per cent recorded in September 2026.

The bureau also released data on newly introduced indices for October 2026. The monthly changes recorded were Farm Produce at -0.40 per cent, Energy at 1.74 per cent, Services at -0.94 per cent, Goods at -0.01 per cent, and Imported Food at -0.38 per cent. On a year-on-year basis, these sub-indices stood at Farm Produce 18.38 per cent, Energy 12.30 per cent, Services 11.73 per cent, Goods 13.58 per cent, and Imported Food 8.39 per cent.

Regional Variations and Urban Trends

Urban inflation in October 2026 was 0.43 per cent on a month-on-month basis, a decrease of 0.10 percentage points from September 2026. In contrast, rural inflation remained elevated. The rural inflation rate in October 2026 was 12.17 per cent on a year-on-year basis. On a month-on-month basis, rural inflation was 0.18 per cent, an increase of 1.07 percentage points from the -0.89 per cent in September 2026.

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Geographic disparities in price pressures were pronounced across Nigeria. On a year-on-year basis, All Items Inflation was highest in Imo State at 28.66 per cent, followed by Enugu State at 22.81 per cent, and Kaduna State at 21.55 per cent. The lowest rises were recorded in Sokoto State at 6.68 per cent, Ekiti State at 7.64 per cent, and Lagos State at 6.12 per cent.

State-Level Monthly Fluctuations

Month-on-month comparisons revealed significant volatility in specific states. October 2026 saw the highest increases in Bauchi State at 11.23 per cent, Borno State at 10.94 per cent, and Yobe State at 9.93 per cent. Conversely, Oyo State recorded the lowest rise at -6.71 per cent, followed by Osun State at -4.78 per cent, and Akwa Ibom State at -4.41 per cent.

Food Price Dynamics by Region

Food inflation showed distinct regional patterns as well. On a year-on-year basis, the highest rates were in Ondo State at 31.74 per cent, Lagos State at 31.43 per cent, and Imo State at 29.75 per cent. The slowest rises were observed in Nasarawa State at 3.70 per cent, Bayelsa State at 7.11 per cent, and Kano State at 7.13 per cent.

On a month-on-month basis, Food inflation was highest in Yobe State at 18.41 per cent, Kebbi State at 16.45 per cent, and Borno State at 13.96 per cent. The lowest rises were recorded in Lagos State at -5.93 per cent, Plateau State at -5.83 per cent, and Benue State at -5.49 per cent. These figures provide a granular view of where inflationary pressures are intensifying or receding across different parts of the country.