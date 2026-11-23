Nigeria's inflation rate fell to 14.06 per cent in October 2025, yet food and transport costs remain high. Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele clarifies that slower price rises do not mean falling prices.

Nigeria's inflation rate dropped to 14.06 per cent in October, marking a decline from 14.63 per cent in September and 18.97 per cent a year earlier. However, Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele cautioned that this reduction does not indicate a decrease in actual prices, but rather a slower rate of increase. For Nigeria n households, whose food bills have effectively doubled, a deceleration in price growth offers little comfort when essential goods remain unaffordable. The true metric of economic relief is whether household incomes can purchase more goods, not just watch the speed of price hikes slow down.

Monthly Acceleration Masks Food Price Struggles

The National Bureau of Statistics data reveals that month-on-month inflation actually accelerated to 0.43 per cent in October, up from 0.06 per cent in September. While food prices saw a monthly decline of 0.75 per cent, this was a smaller drop than the 1.55 per cent fall recorded in September, indicating that relief is fragile. Year-on-year food inflation remains stubbornly high at 19.13 per cent, and the average price level across the economy continues to rise. This volatility suggests that the recent drop in headline inflation is progress, but not a stable or steady retreat from the peaks seen in recent months.

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Historical Volatility and CPI Rebasing Issues

The trajectory of annual inflation over the past year has been erratic, making the current 14.06 per cent figure difficult to interpret as a definitive trend. In October 2025, the rate stood at 18.97 per cent before falling to 17.33 per cent in November and 15.15 per cent in December. It hovered around 15 per cent in early 2026, then climbed again to 15.38 per cent in March, 15.69 per cent in April, and 15.93 per cent in May before easing in October. Complicating this picture, the 2025 Consumer Price Index (CPI) rebasing reduced the weight of food from more than half to approximately 28 per cent. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that this structural change affects historical comparisons, meaning the headline figure may not fully capture the severity of the cost-of-living crisis.

Staggering Increases in Essential Commodity Prices

Market realities paint a far more grim picture of the Nigerian economy than the headline inflation number suggests. The average national price of a kilogramme of local rice surged from N487.47 in October 2022 to N819.42 in October 2023, and then to N1,944.64 in October 2024. By October 2025, the price stood at N1,913.78, nearly four times the cost recorded three years prior. Similarly, the price of brown beans rose from N564.69 in October 2022 to N2,798.50 in 2024, before falling to N1,760.53 in 2025, which is still more than three times the 2022 price. Boneless beef prices climbed dramatically from N266.24 to N6,850.51 over the same period, documenting a disturbing long-term trajectory that erodes purchasing power.

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CBG Goal and NESG Warnings on Monetary Policy

Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Olayemi Cardoso stated in July 2026 that single-digit inflation is the Bank's medium-term goal. The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) chairman, Olaniyi Yusuf, argued that maintaining inflation below 10 per cent is essential for creating room for interest rates to fall, thereby improving credit access for businesses and households. However, the Monetary Policy Rate currently stands at 23 per cent. At this cost, many manufacturers, farmers, and small businesses cannot afford to borrow for expansion. While high rates can restrain demand, using them alone against supply-driven inflation risks suffocating the investment needed to lower prices in the long run.

Structural Barriers and External Economic Shocks

Inflation in Nigeria is not solely a monetary issue or the result of trader greed, but is driven by complex structural and external factors. The removal of the petrol subsidy and sharp naira adjustments since 2023 have significantly raised the cost of transport, imported machinery, fertiliser, and packaging. The IMF identifies food supply shocks, exchange-rate depreciation, deficit financing, and supply constraints as major drivers. Approximately 30 per cent of food consumed in Nigeria is imported, and domestic production was severely damaged by the 2022/23 drought and 2024 floods. Transport accounts for roughly a quarter of retail food prices, with poor roads, storage gaps, expensive diesel, and unreliable electricity compounding costs. Insecurity further prevents farmers from accessing their land, while global food and fuel prices add external pressure. Despite these global dynamics, local prices remain high due to domestic productivity deficits, fragmented markets, and inconsistent policies.