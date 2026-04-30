Nigeria Improves in Press Freedom Ranking, But Challenges Remain

Nigeria has moved up ten places in the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Press Freedom Index, but the report highlights significant risks and challenges faced by journalists in the country, alongside a concerning global decline in press freedom.

Nigeria has experienced a modest improvement in press freedom , climbing to 112th position out of 180 countries in the latest ranking released by Reporters Without Borders ( RSF ).

This represents a ten-place ascent from its 2025 ranking of 122nd, and a return to the level achieved in 2024 before a previous decline. The nation secured a score of 48.11 out of 100, reflecting a complex landscape for journalists operating within its borders. The RSF assessment is based on a comprehensive evaluation of five key indicators: the economic, legal, security, political, and social environments impacting journalism.

While Nigeria demonstrated positive movement in four of these areas, a concerning dip was observed in the social indicator, registering a 0.99 point decrease. Despite this incremental progress, the report paints a stark picture of the challenges faced by journalists in Nigeria. The country remains one of the most hazardous and restrictive environments for media professionals in West Africa, where they are routinely subjected to surveillance, physical attacks, and arbitrary arrests.

The report specifically highlights the heightened risks during electoral periods, characterized by significant violence directed towards media personnel. A particularly troubling incident occurred in August 2024, where approximately thirty journalists were assaulted, arrested, and targeted with tear gas and gunfire while covering widespread social protests. A pervasive culture of impunity further exacerbates the situation, as crimes committed against journalists frequently go unpunished, even when perpetrators are identified and apprehended.

The lack of effective state mechanisms for journalist protection leaves them vulnerable, with authorities often resorting to close surveillance, threats, and arbitrary detention of investigative reporters. This creates a chilling effect, hindering their ability to report freely and hold power accountable. The RSF report underscores a systemic failure to safeguard the fundamental rights of journalists in Nigeria. The global context, as highlighted by the RSF index, reveals a worrying trend of declining press freedom worldwide.

Norway continues to lead the rankings for the tenth consecutive year, achieving a score of 92.72, while Eritrea remains at the bottom for the third year running. Notably, Syria, following the Assad regime, experienced the most substantial improvement, climbing 36 places in the index.

However, the overall picture is bleak, with over half of the world’s countries now categorized as falling into the ‘difficult’ or ‘very serious’ category for press freedom – a significant increase from the 13.7% recorded in 2002. The report identifies a sharp decline in the legal indicator as a major contributing factor to this global deterioration. In 2002, 20% of the global population resided in countries with ‘good’ press freedom, but this figure has dwindled to less than 1% today.

The RSF emphasizes that the current situation demands urgent action, moving beyond mere statements of principle to implement effective measures that protect journalists and safeguard the right to information. The organization calls for an end to the criminalization of journalism, including the misuse of national security laws, Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs), and the obstruction of investigative reporting.

The report serves as a stark warning about the erosion of press freedom and the urgent need for concerted efforts to reverse this dangerous trend. The RSF’s retrospective analysis over the past 25 years underscores a worsening climate for journalism, prompting a critical question: how long will the suffocation of journalism, systematic obstruction of reporters, and continued erosion of press freedom be tolerated?

The report identifies authoritarian states, complicit or incompetent political powers, predatory economic actors, and under-regulated online platforms as key drivers of this decline





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