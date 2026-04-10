Nigeria Immigration Service Suspends Lagos-Seme Border Comptrollers Amid Extortion Allegations

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has suspended senior officers overseeing the Lagos-Seme border commands following allegations of extortion. A comprehensive investigation is underway to address the claims and ensure accountability. The Comptroller-General has condemned the actions and emphasized the Service's commitment to transparency and professionalism.

The Nigeria Immigration Service NIS has taken swift action by suspending senior officers managing the Lagos-Seme border commands due to allegations of extortion. This decisive move, announced in a statement released on Friday, follows a series of online reports that detailed misconduct purportedly committed by immigration officers stationed along the Lagos-Seme corridor.

Akinsola Akinlabi, the NIS spokesperson, confirmed the suspension, highlighting the gravity of the accusations and the Service's commitment to addressing them. The Comptrollers in charge of the affected Commands have been temporarily relieved of their duties, a move ordered by Kemi Nandap, the Comptroller-General of Immigration, to facilitate a thorough and impartial investigation into the reported incidents. This investigation aims to identify all officers implicated in the alleged extortion activities and to ensure that appropriate disciplinary measures are swiftly implemented. The NIS is determined to uphold its core values of integrity, discipline, and professionalism, and it is sending a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated within its ranks. The Service is reinforcing its dedication to delivering professional, transparent, and efficient services across all entry and exit points in Nigeria, ensuring that public trust is maintained and the integrity of the Service is preserved. The NIS recognizes the importance of the public's confidence and is taking steps to ensure that trust is not eroded by the actions of a few individuals. This proactive response demonstrates the NIS's commitment to accountability and its determination to maintain high standards of conduct within the organization.\Furthermore, the NIS's statement emphasized the Comptroller-General's unequivocal condemnation of the actions described in the online reports. The reported misconduct was characterized as unacceptable and in direct violation of the core values, ethics, and operational standards of the Service. This strong stance underscores the seriousness with which the NIS views these allegations. The investigation will be comprehensive, leaving no stone unturned in its pursuit of the truth. It will delve into the details of each reported incident, collecting evidence and interviewing relevant personnel. The goal is to establish the facts of each case and to hold those found responsible accountable for their actions. The NIS has also taken steps to strengthen its internal mechanisms for handling complaints and grievances, demonstrating its commitment to continuous improvement. The Service understands that maintaining public trust requires a multi-faceted approach, including robust internal controls, clear communication channels, and a willingness to address issues proactively. The NIS is actively encouraging the public to report any instances of misconduct by its officers through official channels. The Service has provided multiple avenues for reporting, including its social media platforms and its 24-hour contact center lines. This open-door policy demonstrates the Service's transparency and its willingness to engage with the public to address any concerns. The NIS is committed to facilitating lawful migration and ensuring that all interactions with the public are conducted with the utmost professionalism. The ultimate goal is to create a secure and efficient environment for both Nigerians and visitors alike, promoting compliance with all immigration regulations and fostering a positive experience for all.\Finally, the NIS has reiterated its unwavering commitment to serving with integrity, discipline, and professionalism while facilitating lawful migration. This reaffirmation highlights the Service's long-standing dedication to its core mission. Akinsola Akinlabi, the NIS spokesperson, emphasized this commitment, underscoring the Service's resolute determination to uphold its high standards. The swift and decisive action taken in response to the allegations demonstrates the NIS's zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct. The suspension of the Comptrollers and the launch of a comprehensive investigation send a clear message that unethical behavior will not be tolerated. The NIS recognizes that maintaining the integrity of the Service is crucial for fulfilling its mandate effectively and for fostering public trust. The Service believes that by addressing these issues head-on, it can strengthen its relationships with the public and reinforce its reputation as a reliable and professional organization. The NIS is continually working to improve its services and to ensure that all interactions with the public are conducted with fairness, respect, and efficiency. The Service is investing in training and development programs for its officers to promote ethical conduct and to enhance their skills in providing excellent customer service. The NIS is also committed to using technology to improve its operations and to make its services more accessible and convenient for the public. The ongoing efforts of the NIS reflect its dedication to serving the nation with distinction and to upholding the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. The public can be assured that the NIS is taking all necessary measures to address the allegations of extortion and to ensure that the Service remains a trusted and respected institution





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Nigeria Immigration Service Extortion Lagos-Seme Border Suspension Investigation Misconduct Comptrollers Accountability Integrity

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