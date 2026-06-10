Nigeria Immigration Service Enhances Border Security with Technology to Curb Irregular Migration

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has strengthened border security through advanced technology and surveillance, significantly reducing irregular migration and migrant smuggling. In an interview, NIS spokesman Akinsola Akinlabi detailed successes in intercepting illegal movements, the role of the Border Surveillance Architecture, and the upcoming second phase of the e-Border Solution project. The service, under Comptroller General Kemi Nandap, is also intensifying public awareness campaigns. The federal government's support, including that of the Minister of Interior and President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, remains vital to these efforts.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has intensified its efforts to secure the nation's borders through the deployment of advanced technology and enhanced surveillance systems aimed at curbing irregular migration and migrant smuggling .

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja, the Service Public Relations Officer, Mr Akinsola Akinlabi, highlighted that these measures have yielded significant successes in detecting and preventing illegal movements across land borders. Border officers, he noted, consistently intercept irregular migrants attempting to cross via unauthorized routes, often reuniting them with their families. This proactive approach has substantially reduced the number of people using land routes for irregular departure from the country.

The NIS Border Surveillance Architecture is a key technological component, designed to monitor difficult and remote terrains that are otherwise inaccessible to personnel. This infrastructure enables the identification of frequently used irregular migration routes, allowing for strategic asset deployment. Surveillance covers both inbound and outbound movements, with intercepted migrants being returned to their countries of origin or their point of departure.

Akinlabi emphasized that while border management faces inherent challenges, the federal government has been supportive by providing essential operational tools and resources. However, a major obstacle remains the public's lack of awareness regarding the severe risks and consequences associated with irregular migration. Under the leadership of Comptroller General Kemi Nandap, the NIS is investing heavily in public enlightenment campaigns, stakeholder engagements, and issuing advisories to deter people from undertaking dangerous journeys.

Technology is a cornerstone of the long-term strategy, complementing physical patrols and enabling effective monitoring of previously inaccessible areas. With Ministry of Interior support, the first phase of the e-Border Solution project is complete, and preparations for the second phase are underway to further bolster surveillance capabilities.

The service also acknowledged the critical backing of Minister of Interior Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and the renewed commitment of the President Bola Tinubu administration under the Renewed Hope Agenda, both of which are instrumental to the NIS's ongoing reforms and mandate delivery in migration management and border security





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Nigeria Immigration Service Border Security Irregular Migration Migrant Smuggling Surveillance Technology E-Border Solution Kemi Nandap Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Renewed Hope Agenda

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