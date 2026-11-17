Nigeria Immigration Service launches new visa and residency reforms to enhance security and efficiency. The service calls for stronger collaboration with Customs and other agencies to implement digital platforms like the e-Visa launched in May 2025.

The Nigeria Immigration Service has intensified its push for comprehensive visa and residency reforms by demanding stronger inter-agency collaboration and sustained institutional commitment. Comptroller-General Mrs Kemi Nandap made this critical appeal on Tuesday during a stakeholders' sensitisation workshop held at the service headquarters in Abuja. The event focused on assessing the implementation of reforms designed to modernize Nigeria's immigration framework and improve service delivery for all stakeholders involved.

New Digital Visa Platforms Launch Dates

The Nigeria Immigration Service introduced several key technology platforms to replace outdated manual processes and enhance operational efficiency. The e-Visa platform went live on May 1, 2025, allowing eligible foreign nationals to apply online and receive decisions within 48 hours. This digital shift aims to reduce delays and increase transparency in visa processing for international travelers and investors.

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Further digital advancements include the Electronic Temporary Work Permit, which was launched on August 1, 2025. This platform digitized the previously manual process for companies seeking foreign technical experts and introduced mandatory biometric capture and insurance requirements. These changes are designed to streamline the hiring of foreign expertise while ensuring rigorous security checks are in place.

Also effective from August 1, 2025, is the electronic Comprehensive Expatriate Residence Permit and Automated Card. This system overhauled residence permit applications and renewals and introduced a new Investors Residence Permit. The investor-specific permit supports government efforts to attract foreign direct investment by providing a more efficient and transparent pathway for foreign investors to reside and operate in Nigeria.

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The reforms also introduced new visa categories, including the F9A and F9B categories for adult and minor Nigerians returning with foreign passports. These specific categories address the unique needs of returning citizens, ensuring they can navigate entry and residency processes without the bureaucratic hurdles of previous systems. This targeted approach highlights the service's commitment to serving both foreign nationals and the diaspora population.

Security Agencies Emphasize Joint Operations

Comptroller-General of Customs Bashir Adeniyi, represented by Assistant Comptroller-General for Tariff and Trade FT Nmadu, described the reforms as a national border-management challenge. Nmadu stated that the success of these initiatives depends largely on the ability of agencies to work together, share expertise, and develop practical solutions to common challenges. He emphasized that while Customs regulates goods, Immigration regulates persons, making their mandates closely connected.

The Nigerian Customs Service recognized that successful implementation requires strong institutional collaboration, technological innovation, and effective information sharing. Adeniyi reaffirmed the service's commitment to continued cooperation with the Nigeria Immigration Service to achieve safer borders and improved service delivery. This coordinated approach is essential for maintaining the integrity of Nigeria's borders while facilitating legitimate trade and travel.

Prof. Ahmed Audi, Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, represented by Deputy Commandant-General Pedro Ideba, linked the reforms directly to internal security mandates. Audi argued that a well-managed visa and residency system strengthens national security by curbing irregular migration and identity-related crimes. He pledged the Corps' continued partnership with the Immigration Service to identify gaps and chart a course for more efficient service delivery.

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The Federal Fire Service, represented by Head of Corporate Services Umar Abubakar, also pledged its cooperation with the reform process. Dr Ombode Adeyemi, the Controller-General, supported the initiative, highlighting the need for cross-agency support in implementing these critical security and administrative changes. Their participation underscores the broad institutional buy-in required for the reforms to succeed.

Challenges and Future Outlook for Reforms

Despite the ambitious scope of the reforms, Comptroller-General Kemi Nandap acknowledged that challenges remain in the implementation phase. These include payment difficulties and technical portal issues that have occasionally hindered smooth operations. The stakeholders' workshop provided a crucial opportunity to hear directly from users and partners about these pain points to address them effectively.

Nandap stressed that the success of these reforms is not the sole responsibility of the Nigeria Immigration Service. She urged all stakeholders to take full advantage of the collaborative platform to support the initiative. The goal is to create an immigration system that provides efficient services, protects the security of the country, and supports the economic development of Nigeria through enhanced transparency and accessibility.

The Nigeria Visa and Residency Reforms represent a significant shift towards a more digitized and integrated border management system. By integrating technology with inter-agency collaboration, the Nigeria Immigration Service aims to create a secure yet accessible environment for foreign nationals and returning citizens. The sustained commitment of all security and regulatory agencies is vital to the long-term success of these modernization efforts.