Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu nullifies the wanted declaration for nine top executives, including Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi and Tope Shonubi, pending a new investigation into threats against First Bank MD Olusegun Alebiosu.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of Nigeria, Olatunji Disu, has officially rescinded a prior directive that declared nine prominent business executives wanted by law enforcement authorities. This significant reversal occurred late on a Wednesday, following an order issued by Disu to vitiate the wanted status of the individuals pending the final outcome of a comprehensive investigation. The move signals a shift in the operational approach toward a high-profile case involving alleged threats against a top banking executive.

IGP Orders Transfer To Force Intelligence Department

Disu's directive, communicated through his spokesperson Iniedu Ani, mandates the transfer of the entire case file to the Force Intelligence Department (FID) in Abuja for a thorough and impartial review. The IGP explicitly instructed that all relevant parties must report to the FID at the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Abuja headquarters between November 26 and November 30, 2026. This procedural change effectively halts the previous escalation while ensuring that due process is rigorously followed by the highest intelligence arm of the police force.

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Original Wanted Declaration Involved Nine Key Executives

The initial wanted status was pronounced by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Moshood Jimoh, after nine suspects failed to honor a police invitation for questioning. The individuals declared wanted include Nestoil Chairman Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi, Sahara Group Executive Director Tope Shonubi, and First Bank of Nigeria Managing Director Olusegun Alebiosu, who was the complainant in the case. Other named suspects include Henry Ojogho of Broron Limited, Emmanuel Iheagwazi of Necit Nigeria Limited, Eze David of Energy Shield Petrochemical Limited, Nnenna Azudialu-Obiejesi of Nestoil, Emmanuel Orim and Victoria Orim of Luzen Plaza, and Nduka Obaigbena of General Hydrocarbon Limited.

Incident Originated From Threats Against First Bank MD

The legal proceedings trace back to an incident on May 7, involving a parcel disguised as a gift delivered to Olusegun Alebiosu's official residence. The dispatch rider who delivered the package remains unidentified, as does the sender. Upon opening the parcel the following morning, investigators discovered two rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and what were described as live explosive materials inside. Alebiosu reported the discovery immediately, prompting an investigation involving detectives, ballistic experts, and forensic specialists to determine the source and intent of the dangerous delivery.

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Police Link Threats To Bank Debt Recovery Disputes

Assistant Inspector-General Moshood Jimoh explained that the police linked the incident to disputes arising from First Bank's efforts to recover loans totaling billions of naira and dollars. Allegations suggest that certain customers confronted Alebiosu and other bank representatives during debt recovery meetings attended by security personnel. These threats preceded the delivery of the parcel, leading the police to invite ten individuals, including the nine now under review, to establish any connection to the incident. Ten people were initially invited, but only one, Eze Emmanuel, appeared for questioning.

Investigation Continues Under New Procedural Framework

Despite the reversal of the wanted declaration, the investigation into the serious threat on the life of the complainant and his family remains active and unresolved. Police stated that invitation letters dated November 5 were sent to the individuals, requesting their presence on November 12. Citing Section 8 of the Firearms Act, which prohibits the possession or control of ammunition without a license, the police affirmed their commitment to bringing any culpable parties to justice. The case now proceeds under the direct oversight of the Force Intelligence Department in Abuja.