Nigeria's housing deficit drops to 14.925 million units, yet soaring developer costs and high commercial borrowing rates prevent affordable home delivery.

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development recently announced that Nigeria's 2025 housing deficit stands at 14.925 million units. This figure represents a significant shift from the previously cited estimate of approximately 28 million units. The new data comes from the National Housing Data Technical Committee during the 14th National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development in January 2026. While this update provides a more systematic estimate, it also highlights the complex reality of affordable housing access across the nation.

Housing Deficit Data and Methodology Changes

The reduction in the reported deficit is not due to a sudden surge in construction, but rather a correction in how the crisis is measured and understood. The National Housing Data Technical Committee clarified that the 14.925 million figure is a more accurate reflection of current needs. Additionally, government communications reference approximately 15.2 million homes classified as inadequate or structurally defective. These two metrics describe different dimensions of housing need and should not be combined. Policymakers must distinguish between the lack of new units and the quality of existing stock to design effective interventions.

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Developer Costs and Commercial Lending Rates

The primary barrier to affordable housing in Nigeria is the prohibitive cost of construction finance. Recent reporting indicates that commercial bank lending rates for property developers range from 23 to 38 per cent. These rates vary based on the lender, facility type, and the borrower's risk profile. Such high borrowing costs force developers to inflate selling prices to cover capital expenses before breaking ground. Developers must also navigate currency volatility, unpredictable material prices, and lengthy approval processes. These structural inefficiencies are ultimately passed on to buyers and tenants.

Impact of World Bank Financing and Government Initiatives

Government attempts to lower mortgage interest rates have failed to address the root cause of high housing costs. A subsidised mortgage helps qualified buyers but cannot reduce the intrinsic expense of building expensive homes. In April 2024, the Federal Government announced a 2.25 billion dollar World Bank financing package. This facility carries a one per cent interest rate with a long repayment structure. However, this sovereign development financing is distinct from private developer loan products. Its terms cannot be directly transferred to commercial housing projects to lower construction costs for the average Nigerian.

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Role of National Housing Fund and Mortgage Products

The National Housing Fund offers targeted intervention options that differ from broad market solutions. The Mortgage Bankers Association of Nigeria describes funding to accredited primary mortgage banks at four per cent for on-lending to eligible contributors at six per cent. The Estate Development Loan is listed at 10 per cent but has a maximum repayment period of 24 months. This short tenure is unsuitable for long-term construction projects. Meanwhile, the Mortgage Refinance and Investment Fund's 9.75 per cent product is designed for eligible homebuyers rather than developers needing long-term construction finance.

Strategic Shift in Urban Development Model

Nigeria's approach to housing must shift from focusing solely on homeownership to addressing production costs. Treating homeownership as the only legitimate outcome overlooks millions of households requiring secure rental homes. The current urban development model is structurally incapable of delivering affordability at scale. Without reducing the cost of capital for developers and streamlining regulatory processes, new housing estates will remain out of reach. Good policy begins with credible data and a realistic understanding of economic constraints. The focus must move beyond announcing new initiatives to fixing the underlying mechanisms of housing production.