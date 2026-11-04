Nigeria House Passes Second Reading For FCT Tenancy Regulation Bill

The Nigerian House of Representatives advanced the Federal Capital Territory Advance Rent Regulation and Tenants' Protection Bill, 2026. Lawmakers debated limits on advance rent to protect tenants from exploitation.

The Nigerian House of Representatives has advanced a significant legislative measure aimed at curbing exploitative rental practices in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Federal Capital Territory Advance Rent Regulation and Tenants' Protection Bill, 2026 (HB.2839), successfully passed its second reading during Wednesday's plenary session. This development marks a critical step toward establishing legal frameworks that address the financial burdens placed on residents by compulsory multi-year rent demands.

Legislative Mechanism And Core Provisions

Sponsored jointly by Paul Nnamchi representing Enugu and Ahmed Doro representing Katsina, the bill seeks to impose strict regulations on tenancy arrangements within Abuja. The primary objective is to limit compulsory advance rent to a maximum of twelve months, thereby preventing landlords and agents from demanding excessive upfront payments. The legislation also aims to establish a dedicated authority tasked with resolving disputes between landlords and tenants, ensuring a structured approach to conflict resolution.

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The proposal originally passed its first reading on Thursday, 22 October, when it was formally introduced to the chamber. Mr. Nnamchi highlighted that the increasing cost of accommodation and the requirement for large upfront sums have severely strained household savings and business operations. By restricting advance rent and regulating letting practices, the bill intends to create a transparent system that balances commercial interests with public protection.

Divergent Views On Market Intervention

While several lawmakers supported the initiative, the debate revealed sharp divisions regarding the extent of government interference in the housing sector. Idris Zacharias from Kogi described the bill as important but urged the consideration of broader land and housing issues affecting the FCT. He called for the participation of the House Committee on FCT and Area Councils in the scrutiny process to ensure comprehensive oversight.

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Chinedu Ogah from Ebonyi emphasized the severe financial difficulties businesses face when securing office space in the capital. He noted that renting a three-bedroom office in Wuse could cost between ₦25 million and ₦30 million annually, excluding agency charges. Ogah argued that clearer regulations would help address these excessive costs and create a more predictable environment for investors seeking commercial premises in Abuja.

Conversely, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu cautioned against over-regulation, arguing that the rental market should remain a free-market arrangement. He questioned whether the government should dictate trading terms for every service sold outside state control. Kalu suggested that landlords and tenants should retain the flexibility to mutually agree on multi-year payments in specific circumstances, warning against blanket restrictions that might stifle legitimate commercial agreements.

Next Steps In The Legislative Process

Leko Gambo from Bauchi supported the proposal but raised concerns about the use of the word prohibit in the title. He suggested replacing it with regulate to focus on controlling practices rather than imposing outright bans. Gambo also proposed extending the bill's application beyond the FCT to other parts of the country, though Deputy Speaker Kalu clarified that the current proposal is specifically designed for the territory.

Following the second reading, the bill will proceed to committee consideration where its provisions will undergo further scrutiny. Stakeholders, including real estate associations and tenant advocacy groups, will have the opportunity to contribute to the discussion. The House expects to refine the text based on these inputs before moving toward final passage, potentially setting a new standard for tenancy rights in Nigeria's capital.