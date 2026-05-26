Nigeria High Court Orders INEC to Adjust 2027 Election Timetable to Comply with Electoral Act

A federal high court in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to amend its 2027 election schedule, ruling that any alterations must adhere strictly to the Electoral Act 2026. The decision comes after the Social Democratic Party challenged INEC's revised timelines, particularly the shortening of nomination and candidate substitution periods.

On May 26, 2026, a federal high court in Abuja delivered a landmark ruling that will reshape the timetable for Nigeria 's forthcoming 2027 general elections.

The court, presiding over case FHC/ABJ/CS/720/2026, issued an order in which Judge James Omotosho held that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must adhere to the timeframes specifically laid out in the Electoral Act 2026 when issuing or altering election schedules. While acknowledging the Commission's constitutional authority to fix election timelines and modify them if necessary, the judge clarified that such powers must operate within the statutory limits established by law.

The ruling effectively sets a clear boundary on INEC's flexibility, ensuring that any changes remain consistent with the legal framework and do not infringe on statutory periods granted to political parties. The case was initiated by the Social Democratic Party (SDP), which challenged several provisions of INEC's revised timetable.

In particular, the SDP asked the court to determine whether the Commission could lawfully reduce the statutory period for political parties to submit candidate nominations and the period for substituting candidates. The SDP feared that a shortened timeframe could disadvantage parties that required more time to finalize their candidates, thereby potentially skewing the democratic process.

In response, Judge Omotosho ruled that while INEC may set election timelines, it cannot truncate the 90‑day period mandated by section 31 of the Electoral Act for candidate substitution. Nor can it reduce the 120‑day window required for parties to submit lists of candidates, as stipulated in section 29(1).

The decree declares the previously set deadlines of August 29 and September 16, 2026-when parties were supposed to file nomination forms for the presidential, national assembly, governorship, and house of assembly elections-to be void where they conflicted with the statutory provisions. In order to bring the 2027 election schedule into compliance, the court ordered INEC to revise its election timetable and the list of scheduled activities, ensuring that all timelines align with sections 29(1) and 31 of the Electoral Act.

Additionally, the judge affirmed INEC's power to request membership registers from political parties and to prescribe primary schedules, stating that such measures are within the Commission's mandate. Notably, the ruling declared that INEC cannot extend or vary the 90‑day substitution period or the 120‑day nomination period through unilateral action.

The judge's thorough analysis broke down the legal constraints, referencing the Federal Republic of Nigeria Constitution of 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, and the specific sections relevant to the timing of electoral processes. Following the judgment, INEC immediately filed an appeal, requesting a stay of the lower court's decision while it contests the ruling. The commission maintains that its timetable revisions were made in good faith and solely aimed at improving electoral logistics.

Meanwhile, opposition parties and civil society groups have hailed the ruling as a significant safeguard for the integrity of the electoral process. The decision is expected to prompt a comprehensive audit of the 2027 election calendar and may lead to further adjustments as INEC prepares to submit a revised timetable that fully satisfies the court's mandates.

The outcome will be closely watched by political analysts, as the 2027 general elections are set to determine key leadership positions across Nigeria's federal and state governments. This development underscores the judiciary's role in checking executive authority and maintaining the rule of law in democratic governance. By affirming that electoral timelines must coexist with statutory provisions, the court has reinforced the principle that any electoral reforms must respect the constitutional and legislative framework.

As the legal battle continues, the political landscape in Nigeria will remain vigilant, while civil society organizations emphasize the importance of transparent and legally compliant electoral processes. The final ruling will likely influence how INEC conducts primaries, submits nomination forms, and ensures maximum participation from all eligible parties in the lead-up to the 2027 electoral cycle.





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