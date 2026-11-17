Nigeria's Super Eagles played out a goalless draw with Tanzania in Zanzibar on Tuesday, dropping points in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign. Despite dominating chances, Nigeria could not score as Tolu Arokodare hit the post.

Nigeria's Super Eagles dropped points in their bid to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations after playing out a goalless draw with Tanzania in Tuesday's Group L qualifier in Zanzibar.

Nigeria Creates Chances Against Tanzania

The result came despite Nigeria creating several scoring opportunities, particularly in the first half, when they dominated possession but failed to find the back of the net. Tolu Arokodare came closest to breaking the deadlock in the 34th minute when his low effort beat the Tanzania goalkeeper but struck the post. Moses Usor also tested the hosts' goalkeeper four minutes later, forcing him to get down and parry his effort away.

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Fisayo Dele-Bashiru had earlier tried his luck from outside the box, but his effort went wide, while Arokodare also sent an attempt off target. The Super Eagles made an encouraging start, with Usor having an effort blocked inside the opening 15 minutes before Dele-Bashiru tested Tanzania's defence with a shot from outside the penalty area.

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Arokodare fired wide in the 35th minute as Tanzania struggled to contain Nigeria's attacking advances, but the hosts remained competitive, relying on their physical approach and occasional attempts to threaten the Nigerian defence. Nigeria continued to search for the breakthrough after the restart, but Tanzania's back line proved resilient. The hosts threatened through Kibu Denis, who had two attempts from the right side of the penalty area in the opening 10 minutes of the second half, but both went wide.

Chelle Makes Late Substitutions

Iddi Selemani also had an opportunity after the restart but failed to find the target. Head coach Eric Chelle introduced Alex Iwobi and Akor Adams for Taiwo Awoniyi and Dele-Bashiru in the 61st minute as Nigeria sought to increase their attacking threat. Tochukwu and Alhassan Yusuf were later brought on for Wilfred Ndidi and Usor in the 73rd minute. Adams missed an opportunity in the 70th minute, sending his effort from the centre of the penalty area wide.

With time running out, the Super Eagles intensified their search for a winner. Arokodare came close again with a left-footed effort from inside the box, but his attempt also missed the target in the 85th minute, while an earlier through ball from Yusuf found the forward in an offside position. Adams and Bassey also had chances in the final minutes, but their attempts were not enough.

The final minutes produced no reprieve for Nigeria, as Tanzania held firm to secure a share of the points. The Super Eagles failed to turn their territorial dominance and attacking opportunities into goals. Nigeria had beaten Tanzania 3-1 in Friday's first leg at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, with Alhassan Yusuf opening the scoring before Arokodare netted twice in the second half.

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Group L Qualification Standings

The Super Eagles began Tuesday's fixture with six points from three matches, one behind Group L leaders Guinea-Bissau, who had drawn 1-1 with Madagascar in their previous outing. Tanzania had already secured qualification for the tournament as co-hosts, leaving Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar to contest the group's remaining qualifying place. The Super Eagles would be hoping Madagascar could cause an upset against Guinea-Bissau in Group L to keep them in the running.

The 2027 AFCON will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from June 19 to July 17.