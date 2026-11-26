Nigeria reports a 60% drop in maternal deaths and 41% reduction in polio isolates due to health reforms. The Federal Capital Territory activates its Cholera Emergency Operations Centre to contain the outbreak.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced significant statistical improvements in national health indicators following the implementation of extensive health sector reforms and enhanced community engagement strategies. Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, disclosed in Abuja that the nation has achieved a 41 per cent reduction in circulating isolates and a 60 per cent decline in maternal deaths at primary healthcare facilities.

Polio and Maternal Health Milestones Achieved

Dr Muyi Aina provided precise data during the third quarter 2026 review meeting of the Northern Traditional Leaders' Committee on Primary Health Care Delivery (NTLC). The data reveals that circulating variant poliovirus type 2 isolates decreased from 80 cases in 2025 to 47 cases as of November 17, 2026. This represents a 41 per cent reduction in the total circulating isolates across the monitored regions.

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The decline in poliovirus cases became even more pronounced following quality immunisation campaigns conducted in March and April. During this specific period, virus isolates reduced by approximately 70 per cent compared to the corresponding months in the previous year, highlighting the immediate impact of targeted vaccination efforts on viral transmission rates.

In the area of maternal health, the 60 per cent decline in deaths at primary healthcare facilities marks a critical success for the government's ongoing reforms. Prof. Pate emphasized that these gains are directly attributable to stronger community engagement and the sustained support of traditional rulers who have helped drive community ownership of these vital health interventions.

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Traditional Rulers Urged to Address Vaccine Hesitancy

Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, represented at the meeting by the Director of the Department of Health Planning, Research and Statistics, Dr Ovuoraye John, identified significant remaining challenges in the healthcare landscape. The minister warned that the government must still focus on reaching zero-dose children, addressing persistent vaccine hesitancy, and improving survival rates for mothers and newborns in underserved communities.

The minister described traditional institutions as indispensable partners in implementing the national health agenda. He noted that the unique influence, credibility, and deep understanding of local customs held by traditional rulers place them in a strategic position to dismantle social and cultural barriers that prevent healthcare access.

Specifically, Prof. Pate called for the intervention of traditional leaders to tackle vaccine hesitancy in resistant communities. He urged them to help reach children in inaccessible settlements and to address security challenges that impede healthcare delivery in areas with persistently low immunisation coverage rates.

Strengthening Maternal Care Through MAMII and Cholera Response

To further reduce maternal and newborn mortality, the government is strengthening access to antenatal care, skilled birth attendance, emergency obstetric services, and referral systems through the Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MAMII). Prof. Pate urged traditional rulers to encourage pregnant women to register early for antenatal care and deliver in health facilities.

Simultaneously, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has activated its Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) to coordinate the response to the ongoing cholera outbreak. Dr Teresa Nwachukwu, FCTA Director of Public Health, formally activated the multi-sectoral Cholera Emergency Operations Centre during a meeting with key government agencies and development partners.

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FCT State Epidemiologist, Dr Lawal Ademola, has been appointed as the incident manager to oversee the implementation of the approved Cholera Incident Action Plan through a multi-sectoral Incident Management System. This activation aims to strengthen surveillance, improve emergency response capabilities, and prevent further infections and deaths in affected communities.

Public Health Guidelines for Cholera Prevention

In response to the cholera outbreak, the FCTA has issued strict guidelines for residents to reduce the risk of infection. Residents are advised to drink only water from safe, reliable sources. Those uncertain about the quality of their water supply should boil or properly chlorinate it before consumption to ensure it is safe for drinking.

Hand hygiene remains a critical defense against the spread of the disease. Residents are advised to wash their hands regularly with soap and safe water, particularly after using the toilet and before preparing or eating food. Additionally, residents must ensure that all meals are thoroughly cooked to eliminate potential pathogens.

Individuals who suspect they have cholera cases or require emergency response assistance have been advised to contact the FCT Cholera Incident Manager, Dr Ademola, directly. His contact number for emergency assistance is 09084000085, providing a direct line for urgent public health intervention in the Federal Capital Territory.