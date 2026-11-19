Minister Pate highlights improved health indicators and increased state budgets at the 67th National Council on Health, urging governors to ensure fund releases for tangible citizen benefits.

Nasarawa State hosted the 67th National Council on Health, where the Federal Government of Nigeria issued a stern directive to state governors regarding the urgent translation of healthcare policies into measurable results. Dr. Pate, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, stood before the assembly to declare that twelve of the country's thirteen key health indicators have demonstrated improvement over the preceding three-year period. This public declaration serves as both a validation of current reform efforts and a critical warning to sub-national governments to align their fiscal actions with these positive statistical trends.

Federal and State Budget Allocations for Health Reform

The core of the Minister's address focused on the significant increase in financial commitments from state governments, which rose from N1.97 trillion in 2023 to more than N3.3 trillion in 2026. Despite this substantial upward trajectory in budgetary allocations, Dr. Pate emphasized that approved funds are often not released for actual service delivery, creating a bottleneck in healthcare provision. The Minister explicitly urged governors to ensure that these approved allocations are fully disbursed to sustain ongoing healthcare programmes and prevent the stagnation of vital medical services across the federation.

Also read Nasarawa Deputy Governor Urges Actionable Health Reforms at 67th NCH

Transitioning from External Aid to Domestic Financing

Dr. Pate warned that Nigeria faces a severe risk of a huge funding gap within the health sector if domestic investment is not aggressively increased to replace external support. The Federal Government and participating states must assume greater responsibility for financing healthcare delivery to facilitate a successful transition away from dependence on external development assistance. The Minister noted that the United States government memorandum of understanding on health provides a strategic opportunity for Nigeria to move towards greater self-reliance, but this goal is only achievable if federal and state governments significantly increase their financial commitments to the sector.

Impact of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative

Since the launch of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative in December 2023, the Federal Government and participating states have recorded measurable progress in several critical areas of public health. Health insurance coverage has expanded dramatically, growing from 16 million Nigerians to nearly 24 million within three years, bringing a larger portion of the population into the formal healthcare safety net. This expansion is complemented by an increase in skilled deliveries in facilities supported by the Basic Health Care Provision Fund, which rose from 4.8 million in 2023 to nearly eight million by mid-2026, directly impacting maternal and infant survival rates.

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Addressing Rural Disparities and Disease Surveillance

Significant disparities remain between urban and rural healthcare access, with fewer than four in ten rural births attended by skilled health workers compared to seven in ten urban births. Dr. Pate described this inequality as an urgent challenge requiring coordinated intervention, particularly for rural communities, displaced persons, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups. Furthermore, the Minister urged states to strengthen disease surveillance, laboratory capacity, and emergency preparedness following recent public health threats, including Ebola, cholera, Lassa fever, meningitis, and measles, to ensure nationwide protection against recurring epidemics.

Sustainability Through Accountability and Implementation Timelines

The Minister stressed that the gains made by the National Council on Health, established under the National Health Act 2014, would be difficult to sustain without stronger accountability mechanisms and improved implementation of council resolutions. During the technical sessions preceding the council, seventy memoranda were considered, with twenty-two recommended for approval and thirty-three for the council to note. Dr. Pate insisted that every resolution adopted must have clear implementation timelines, funding arrangements, and measurable indicators, ensuring that the success of future councils is determined by the tangible improvements citizens can feel in their communities.