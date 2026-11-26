Prof Muhammad Ali Pate calls on northern traditional leaders to combat vaccine hesitancy and reduce maternal mortality during the Q3 2026 health review meeting.

Prof Muhammad Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare in Nigeria, has issued a direct call to traditional rulers across Northern Nigeria to intensify community mobilization efforts. This urgent appeal was made on Thursday during the third-quarter 2026 review meeting of the Northern Traditional Leaders' Committee on Primary Health Care Delivery. The minister emphasized that these traditional institutions remain critical to the success of the country's ongoing health sector reforms.

Addressing Vaccine Hesitancy and Polio Risks

Despite Nigeria maintaining its wild poliovirus-free status, Prof Muhammad Ali Pate highlighted that the transmission of circulating variant poliovirus indicates that more robust efforts are required. He stressed that every child must be reached with the required doses of vaccines to ensure no child is left out of routine immunization programs. The minister identified several significant challenges that require immediate attention, including missed children, zero-dose communities, vaccine hesitancy, insecurity, and inaccessible settlements.

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The fight against polio is not solely the responsibility of health workers, according to Prof Muhammad Ali Pate. He stated that collective action involving the government, traditional institutions, and local communities is essential to achieve full coverage. Traditional leaders are urged to leverage their influence to overcome barriers and ensure that immunization services reach the most remote and hard-to-access areas.

Strategies for Reducing Maternal and Newborn Deaths

In addition to immunization, Prof Muhammad Ali Pate urged traditional rulers to support efforts to reduce maternal and newborn deaths. He encouraged these leaders to advocate for pregnant women to register early for antenatal care and to deliver in health facilities. The minister also emphasized the importance of recognizing danger signs and seeking medical attention promptly to improve outcomes for mothers and newborns.

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The federal government is currently strengthening access to antenatal care, skilled birth attendance, emergency obstetric and newborn care, and referral services. These improvements are being implemented through initiatives such as the Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative. Traditional leaders are expected to work with state and local governments to ensure that primary healthcare facilities are functional and that health workers are available to serve these communities.

Government Investments and Health Worker Deployment

Prof Muhammad Ali Pate noted that government investments through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund and other interventions must translate into tangible improvements in healthcare delivery at the community level. He appealed to traditional rulers to engage state governors and relevant authorities on the recruitment, retention, and equitable deployment of health workers. This focus is particularly important for underserved and rural communities where health worker shortages are most acute.

Looking ahead to 2027, the minister outlined several government priorities. These include accelerating the interruption of circulating variant poliovirus, improving routine immunization coverage, and reducing maternal and newborn mortality. Other key objectives involve strengthening primary healthcare facilities, expanding health insurance coverage, and improving access to essential medicines. These goals require sustained collaboration between government agencies and community leaders.

Significant Progress in Polio and Vaccination Campaigns

Dr Muyi Aina, the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, disclosed that Nigeria recorded a 41 per cent decline in circulating variant poliovirus type 2 isolates. The number of isolates dropped from 80 in 2025 to 47 as of November 17, 2026. Regional data showed a 78 per cent reduction in the Northeast and a 40 per cent decline in the Northwest, demonstrating the effectiveness of targeted interventions.

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Dr Muyi Aina also reported that more than 18.3 million adolescent girls had received the Human Papillomavirus vaccine. Additionally, over 102 million children under 14 had been protected through the measles-rubella vaccination campaign. These figures highlight the scale of ongoing immunization efforts and the significant number of individuals protected against preventable diseases.

Revitalization of Primary Healthcare Facilities

The government has completed the revitalization of 3,584 primary healthcare facilities nationwide, with another 850 at various stages of completion and preparation for full functionality. This infrastructure improvement aims to enhance the quality of care and increase accessibility for rural populations. Primary healthcare attendance has increased from about 33 million visits to more than 45 million quarterly, indicating a positive trend in community engagement.

The Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative has linked 921,000 pregnant women to primary healthcare centres across 91 local government areas in 12 states. This initiative plays a vital role in connecting expectant mothers with essential health services. The continued support of traditional leaders is crucial for sustaining these gains and ensuring equitable healthcare access across Nigeria.