Nigeria Grid Decline Drives Solar Adoption Amid Revenue Losses

Nigeria faces rising grid failures as customers shift to solar power, causing DisCos to lose billions. Renewable energy offers a vital alternative to persistent outages and high generator costs.

National electricity distribution companies (DisCos) are facing a severe financial and operational crisis as Nigeria n consumers increasingly abandon the central grid in favor of independent power sources. The development presents a growing commercial risk: customers may remain physically connected to the grid while increasingly meeting their daily electricity needs through generators, solar systems or mini-grids. This makes the grid a backup rather than the main energy source for many Nigeria ns.

Solar Capacity Growth vs Grid Underdelivery

Solar energy still accounts for just 1.6% of Nigeria's total energy mix, highlighting the untapped potential. IRENA estimates Nigeria could generate up to 210 GW if only one per cent of suitable land were used for solar infrastructure. According to Outbrand Consulting, Nigeria's cumulative installed solar capacity reached 385.7 MW after adding 63.5 MW of new capacity in 2025, adding that the country could add more than 550 MW of new solar capacity before 2029 under moderate growth scenarios, driven by a national grid that consistently underdelivers.

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NERC also reported that the 11 DisCos received electricity valued at N946.57 billion during the quarter but billed customers N744.67 billion, implying billing efficiency of 78.67 per cent. They collected N603.64 billion from the amount billed, a collection efficiency of about 81 per cent. The Commission said aggregate technical, commercial and collection losses stood at 36 per cent, far above its 16.92 per cent benchmark. Yet revenue collected rose from N564.71 billion in Q2 2025 to N603.64 billion in Q2 2026, an increase of 6.9 per cent.

Consumer Shift to Independent Power Sources

While there is no national data establishing a direct causal link between solar adoption and the decline in billed electricity, industry operators and consumers say persistent outages, high generator costs and the spread of solar systems are changing how households and businesses use the grid. DisCos billed 5,812.31GWh of electricity to end-use customers in the second quarter of 2026, down 9.9 per cent from 6,449.82GWh in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

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Olaosebikan Solomon, a resident of Ejigbo, Lagos State, said the N5,000 he loads on his prepaid meter can last more than a month because electricity is unavailable for long periods. He noted that while he uses all his electricity fittings and even AC whenever power returns, it often comes only once in three days or once in a week. His experience reflects a wider dilemma: customers pay for grid electricity but cannot depend on it for daily needs.

The shift to solar, however, remains costly. Panels, inverters and batteries require substantial upfront investment, putting complete systems beyond the immediate reach of many households. Olaosebikan added that he has paid a part payment and will have six months to balance up, stating he wants to stop bothering about electricity from the grid and stop buying much on the prepaid anymore because they need the light more at night when it is unavailable.

Business Impacts and Financing Needs

For businesses, unreliable power means generator fuel and maintenance costs, interrupted operations and losses from perishable goods. Olanrewaju Hafsat of Osogbo, Osun State, said she had acquired a battery to power basic appliances. In Egan-Igando, Lagos, Chinedu Molokwu said he was also seeking an alternative to unreliable supply, while Abimbola Adekanmi said repeated outages had caused food in her freezer to spoil.

Nigeria's yearly spending on generator fuel is put at about $14 billion, making solar attractive despite its high initial cost. The country is projected to add 1.7GW of solar capacity by the end of 2026-nearly 40 per cent of current grid supply-driven by households, businesses and mini-grid projects. Market indicators also point to rising demand. GOGLA reported that Nigeria's solar-energy-kit sales in the first half of 2025 were 33 per cent higher than in the same period of 2024, while its 2025 investment dataset recorded about $114 million in off-grid solar investment in Nigeria, the largest recipient country in the dataset.

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Mini-Grid Expansion and Future Outlook

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) is expanding decentralised projects to communities and businesses underserved by the national grid. In Kano State, it commissioned two solar mini-grids-in Ballagaza, Gabasawa Local Government Area, with 195.2kWp capacity, and Marayar Rogo, Warawa Local Government Area, with 73.2kWp-serving a combined 2,214 connections. REA's Managing Director Abba Aliyu said reliable electricity would support homes and businesses in milling, welding, tailoring, cold storage and other activities, including a primary healthcare centre that previously had no electricity.

Consumers are therefore calling for government-backed financing, bulk procurement and affordable instalment schemes to widen access to solar equipment. The cost of unreliable electricity is felt every day by businesses that depend on generators to keep working. As the grid continues to struggle with high loss rates and underdelivery, the transition toward decentralized renewable energy appears inevitable, reshaping the national energy landscape and forcing regulators to address the widening gap between infrastructure supply and consumer demand.