Nigeria Govt Charges 7 With Illegal Security Operations Over NFSS

The federal government has filed a suit against seven individuals, including two former military officers, for allegedly operating the NFSS without proper authorisation. The prosecution also accused the defendants of forging firearms licences and possessing prohibited weapons.

The Nigeria n government has charged seven persons, including two former army and police officers, with illegal security operations, firearms trafficking and possession of prohibited weapons linked to the Nigeria n Forest Security Service ( NFSS ).

The defendants were accused of participating in the establishment and operation of the NFSS without the required licence or authorisation. The prosecution also alleged that the defendants forged 40 booklets of firearms licences purportedly issued by the Nigeria Police Force and were in unlawful possession of ammunition and prohibited firearms





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Nigeria NFSS Illegal Security Operations Firearms Trafficking Prohibited Weapons

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