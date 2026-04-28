Nigeria Fuel Prices Surge: NBS Report Reveals Significant Increases in Petrol and Diesel Costs

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reports substantial increases in petrol and diesel prices across Nigeria in March, driven by geopolitical tensions and impacting consumers and businesses nationwide.

Recent data released by the National Bureau of Statistics ( NBS ) indicates a substantial increase in the retail prices of both petrol and diesel across Nigeria during March.

The average retail price of petrol rose significantly from N1,051.47 in February to N1,288.54 in March, representing a 22.55 percent increase. This upward trend continues when compared to the same period last year, with a 2.13 percent increase from N1,261.65 in March 2025 to N1,288.54 in March 2026. Regional variations are prominent, with Anambra state recording the highest petrol price at N1,441.22 per litre, while Lagos state offered the lowest at N1,162.71.

The North-east zone experienced the highest average petrol price at N1,336.50, contrasting with the South-west’s lowest at N1,232.46. The NBS report also highlighted a considerable increase in diesel prices. The average retail price of diesel increased by 16.05 percent month-on-month, climbing from N1,420.17 in February to N1,648.08 in March. Year-on-year, the price rose by 3.05 percent from N1,599.30 in March 2025 to N1,648.08 in March 2026.

State-level analysis reveals that Ebonyi state had the highest diesel price at N2,262.29 per litre, while Kogi state recorded the lowest at N1,383.40. The South-East zone registered the highest average diesel price at N1,730.14 per litre, while the North-Central zone had the lowest at N1,593.11. These price hikes are causing significant economic ripples throughout the country. Economic experts attribute these price increases primarily to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, specifically the ongoing conflict involving the US and Iran.

The disruption of supply chains caused by these tensions has led to a substantial rise in Brent crude oil prices, directly impacting fuel costs in Nigeria. Opeyemi Alabi, an economist, explained that the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy transit route, is exacerbating the situation. The consequences are already being felt across Nigeria, with petrol prices reaching as high as N1,600 per litre in some areas and diesel exceeding N2,000 per litre.

This surge in fuel costs is driving up transportation expenses, placing a considerable financial burden on both individuals and businesses, and potentially impacting economic growth. The situation demands careful monitoring and potential intervention to mitigate the adverse effects on the Nigerian economy and its citizens. The continued volatility in global oil markets poses a significant challenge to maintaining price stability and ensuring affordable energy access for all Nigerians





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