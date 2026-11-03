Nigeria and France deepen energy cooperation as TotalEnergies and NLNG outline gas opportunities

Nigeria and France have strengthened energy cooperation at a French Week 2026 roundtable in Lagos, with TotalEnergies and NLNG outlining gas development, technology transfer and local manufacturing opportunities.

Nigeria and France are strengthening cooperation in the oil and gas sector, with industry leaders calling for increased investment, technology transfer, local content development and improved infrastructure to unlock Nigeria energy potential.

The call was made at an energy roundtable organised by the Franco-Nigerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry as part of French Week 2026 in Lagos. Participants from the energy industry, government and diplomatic community identified gas development, energy transition, decarbonisation, infrastructure financing and regulatory stability as key areas for expanding economic cooperation. The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies Nigeria, Matthieu Bouyer, said the energy sector offers significant opportunities to deepen the longstanding relationship between Nigeria and France.

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TotalEnergies Long Term Nigeria Commitment

He said TotalEnergies has operated in Nigeria for 70 years and remained committed to developing local capacity, supporting Nigerian contractors and building long-term partnerships. Bouyer said, We see Nigeria not just as a market, but as a long-term investment destination where we continue to develop people, work with local contractors and build partnerships. He noted that more than 100 French companies operate in Nigeria across energy, infrastructure, logistics, technology, agriculture and consumer goods, providing thousands of jobs.

He added that bilateral trade between Nigeria and France reached approximately 4.7 billion dollars in 2025, creating opportunities for stronger commercial engagement. Bouyer identified energy transition and decarbonisation, gas infrastructure and domestic utilisation, as well as technology transfer and local content as three major areas requiring increased collaboration. He stressed that Nigeria energy transition must reflect the country development needs, particularly the need to expand energy supply while gradually reducing carbon emissions.

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He said improved gas recovery, methane reduction and energy efficiency could deliver both environmental and economic benefits. On gas development, Bouyer described Nigeria natural gas resources as a major opportunity for electricity generation, manufacturing, exports and industrial growth. He emphasised that adequate infrastructure and a stable investment environment would be necessary to attract the capital required to develop the sector.

Nigeria Gas Reserves Industrialisation Potential

He also called for partnerships that would enable Nigerian companies to acquire technical expertise and compete in more complex energy projects. The Managing Director of Nigeria LNG Limited, Adeleye Falade, emphasised the importance of gas in Nigeria industrialisation and economic diversification. He disclosed that Nigeria has approximately 215 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves, with estimates of its wider gas resources reaching about 600 trillion cubic feet.

Falade argued that gas should be regarded not merely as a transitional fuel but as a foundation for industrial development, clean cooking, export earnings and economic growth. He said, Nigeria energy transition must be just, realistic and investable, noting that Africa energy development challenges differ from those of Europe, particularly in terms of access to reliable electricity.

Falade cited NLNG Train 7 expansion project as an example of how international partnerships could support domestic industrial development and increase Nigeria gas production capacity. He disclosed that engineering work on the project is 99.5 per cent complete, procurement is 99.8 per cent complete, while construction has reached approximately 94 per cent.

The project, expected to commence operations towards the end of 2027, will increase NLNG production capacity from 22 million tonnes per annum to approximately 30 million tonnes per annum, representing an increase of about 35 per cent. Falade said the expansion would strengthen the company capacity to meet long-term customer commitments, increase export earnings and generate additional revenue for the Federal Government.

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NLNG Local Content Train 7 Expansion

He said the expansion has also created opportunities for Nigerian contractors and manufacturers, with about 95 per cent local content recorded on the project. Approximately 16,000 people, largely young Nigerians, were engaged during construction, while wider project activities supported an estimated 40,000 jobs. Falade noted that Nigerian companies had manufactured several components, including pressure vessels, cables and valves, demonstrating the growing capacity of local manufacturers to participate in major energy projects.

He added that the skills and facilities developed through Train 7 would support future industrial projects and improve the competitiveness of Nigerian engineering companies. On the company economic contribution, Falade disclosed that NLNG had generated approximately 149.6 billion dollars in revenue since commencing operations, paid 47.9 billion dollars in dividends and remitted about 10.5 billion dollars in taxes to the Federal Government. He said further expansion of production would increase government earnings through taxes, dividends and other payments.

The NLNG chief also highlighted the importance of domestic gas utilisation, noting that the company had been directed in 2022 to channel all its liquefied petroleum gas production to the Nigerian market to support clean cooking initiatives. He said household air pollution associated with traditional cooking fuels is estimated to cause approximately 100,000 deaths annually in Nigeria, with women particularly affected.

Domestic Gas Utilisation Clean Cooking Goals

Falade added that NLNG capacity to supply the domestic LPG market is expected to increase by about 50 per cent following the completion of Train 7. Speaking at the event, the Consul-General of France in Lagos, Laurent Favier, said French Week provided an opportunity to translate diplomatic and commercial relationships into practical business engagements and investment commitments.

He noted that Nigeria crude oil and condensate production averaged 1.77 million barrels per day in 2025, while gas supply reached 7.2 billion standard cubic feet per day. Favier said the energy sector remained central to the commercial relationship between both countries. He said reliable gas supply remained critical to sustaining NLNG operations and maximising the investment in the new production facility.