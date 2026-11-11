Nigeria Formalizes Care Sector With $111B National Policy

The Federal Executive Council approved the National Care Policy in Nigeria to formalize the economy, creating jobs and reducing the $111 billion burden of unpaid care work through new investment frameworks.

The Federal Executive Council of Nigeria has officially approved the National Care Policy and Implementation Plan, a strategic move designed to formalize the country's childcare and elderly care sectors. This landmark decision aims to unlock significant investment opportunities and generate employment for Nigerians by transforming unpaid domestic labor into a structured economic sector. The initiative directly addresses the substantial economic burden of unpaid care work, which is currently estimated to cost the nation up to $111 billion every single year.

Minister Outlines Implementation Strategy

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, detailed the framework for this policy during the Top50 Global Economic Forum 2026 in Lagos. She emphasized that the primary goal is to shift care responsibilities, which are predominantly handled by women without compensation or formal recognition, into the formal economy. By doing so, the government seeks to create tangible opportunities for investors, financial institutions, technology companies, and various service providers to participate in this emerging market.

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Digital Platform And Fund Creation

The approved policy introduces strict standards for childcare and elderly care services to ensure quality and safety across the nation. A key component of this framework is the establishment of a National Care Fund, which will be supported by the creation of a National Care Digital Platform. This digital infrastructure is expected to be developed through a public-private partnership, allowing businesses to partner with the government in organizing and delivering care services efficiently.

Minister Sulaiman-Ibrahim described the care economy as a significant but largely untapped area of economic activity. She urged investors to capitalize on these opportunities, particularly in developing physical childcare and elderly care facilities. The digital platform will serve as a central hub to support the organization of these services, ensuring that both providers and recipients can access reliable and standardized care options throughout the country.

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Local Manufacturing For Sanitary Products

In addition to care services, the policy includes interventions for Hygiene Management and Industrial Development to combine social protection with economic growth. The Minister disclosed that Nigerians currently spend up to N184 billion annually on sanitary products, with almost all of these items being imported. Under the new policy, the government aims to promote local manufacturing of these products through women-owned enterprises.

This shift toward local production is expected to create new factories, strengthen domestic supply chains, and generate significant employment. The initiative offers investors the chance to support local production while simultaneously improving access to affordable menstrual hygiene products for the general population. By reducing reliance on imports, the policy seeks to retain capital within the Nigerian economy and foster industrial self-sufficiency in essential consumer goods.

Access To Finance And Social Protection

The government is also intensifying efforts to improve women's access to finance through the Nigeria for Women Programme Scale-Up. Through this program, participating women have successfully mobilized more than N8.1 billion in savings and accessed over N8.2 billion in loans. To further support women-owned businesses, the government utilizes the GuaranteeHer window of the National Credit Guarantee Company, which now provides guarantees covering 60 percent of the risk on loans.

Furthermore, women farmers are currently accessing financing at interest rates below 10 percent through the Bank of Agriculture. In the realm of social protection, the government is strengthening its institutional framework by establishing the National Council for Social Work, a body approved by President Bola Tinubu. This council will provide a structured system for training, certifying, and licensing social workers to better support vulnerable individuals and families across the nation.

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Ending Violence Against Children Initiative

The Federal Executive Council also approved a costed National Action Plan on Ending Violence Against Children. This plan will extend prevention and protection interventions across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory using a Pathfinder State Model. These comprehensive measures ensure that no segment of society, particularly women and children, is excluded from the benefits of economic growth and social development in Nigeria.