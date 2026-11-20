Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves dropped by $406m in one month as the naira depreciated significantly against the US dollar on official and parallel markets.

Nigeria's gross external reserves fell by $406 million within a single month, recording a decline to $54.713 billion on November 18, according to data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria. This drop follows a high of $55.119 billion on October 19, marking a significant reversal in the country's foreign currency position. Simultaneously, the Nigerian Naira weakened considerably against the US Dollar across both official and parallel exchange markets, intensifying concerns regarding the nation's external stability.

Central Bank of Nigeria Reserves Decline

The Central Bank of Nigeria reported that the country's gross external reserves declined from $55.119 billion on October 19 to $54.713 billion on November 18. This specific decrease of $406 million occurs less than two months after Olayemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, announced that reserves had crossed the $55 billion mark. Cardoso had revealed this milestone at a news conference in Abuja on September 22, describing it as the highest level recorded in over 18 years.

Also read Foreign interventions won’t fix insecurity in Nigeria, Africa

The recent drop in reserves raises fresh questions about the sustainability of the accumulation process that characterized earlier in the year. While the absolute figure remains high historically, the monthly velocity of the decline highlights immediate pressure on the nation's liquidity buffers. Analysts are closely monitoring whether this trend represents a temporary correction or a structural shift in capital flows.

Nigerian Naira Exchange Rate Volatility

The Nigerian Naira depreciated to N1,388 per US Dollar at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market on Thursday, November 19. This rate represents a loss of N54.50 compared to the N1,333.50 per Dollar recorded on October 19. The currency also lost N8.01 on Thursday, closing at N1,388 compared with N1,379.99 on Wednesday, following a sharper drop of N16.99 from Tuesday's rate of N1,363. This sequence of daily declines underscores renewed and accelerating pressure in the official foreign exchange market.

Advertisement

Volatility was even more pronounced in the parallel market, where the Naira weakened to N1,440 per Dollar on Thursday from N1,375 a month earlier. This represents a depreciation of N65 over the thirty-day period. The widening gap between the official and parallel rates, although narrower than in previous years, continues to reflect differing supply and demand dynamics in separate liquidity pools.

Olayemi Cardoso Foreign Exchange Reform

Cardoso had previously attributed the growth in foreign reserves to consistency and discipline in the apex bank's policies, alongside contributions from Nigerians in the diaspora. He stated that the administration successfully rebuilt reserves through a disciplined approach, noting that diaspora inflows played a significant role in the accumulation. The Governor emphasized that the previous multiple-rate system had created a dysfunctional market where access to foreign exchange depended on personal connections rather than market mechanics.

Cardoso argued that the former structure allowed some individuals to profit at the expense of others, creating unfair economic distortions. He also highlighted that the previous foreign exchange subsidy system imposed significant costs on the economy, estimated at about 2.2 percent of gross domestic product. By closing the gap between exchange rates, the Central Bank aimed to create a more transparent and efficient trading environment for all market participants.

Ike Ibeabuchi Economic Analysis

Ike Ibeabuchi, an emerging markets expert and economist, attributed the weakening Naira and declining foreign reserves to reduced Dollar supply and rising demand for foreign exchange. He explained that lower inflows from exporters, investors, and other sources are reducing the availability of Dollars in the market. At the same time, demand for foreign currency to finance imports and international transactions continues to exert significant pressure on the Naira.

Advertisement

Ibeabuchi also linked the rising demand for foreign exchange partly to the festive season, when demand for Dollars traditionally increases. He suggested that seasonal factors, rather than political cycles, might be driving some of the immediate volatility. His analysis points to a fundamental imbalance between the outflow of hard currency for trade obligations and the inflow from export revenues and investment.

Muda Yusuf Political Economy Factors

Dr Muda Yusuf, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, identified domestic factors contributing to the successive decline of the Naira against the Dollar. He listed political spending, capital flight, and policy uncertainty as possible drivers behind the weakening currency. Yusuf argued that political spending could increase liquidity in the economy, thereby putting additional pressure on the exchange rate.

Yusuf noted that the Central Bank had previously expressed concerns about the impact of political activities on exchange rate stability. He suggested that some foreign exchange demand associated with political activities might be channelled through the parallel market because such transactions are not formally documented. Furthermore, he warned that political uncertainty and statements by politicians about reversing the economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu's administration could trigger further capital flight, exacerbating the reserves decline.