Nigeria Foreign Ministry Issues Travel Advisory Over 16 Deathsties in Addis Ababa

The Nigerian government warns travellers about high-altitude health risks in Addis Ababa after 16 fatalities, urging those with medical conditions to seek advice before transit.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has issued an urgent travel advisory warning citizens about severe health risks associated with transiting through Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. This critical communication follows the confirmation of sixteen (16) deaths involving Nigeria n nationals who suffered health complications while passing through the Ethiopia n capital during the current calendar year.

Details On The Fatalities And High Altitude Risks

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explicitly stated that the fatalities were recorded by Nigeria's diplomatic mission in Addis Ababa and are directly linked to health complications arising from the city's high-altitude environment. The advisory, which was officially issued on Saturday, serves as a formal alert to the public regarding the specific dangers posed by the region's atmospheric conditions to vulnerable travellers.

Also read FG warns Nigerians with health conditions against Addis Ababa transit

According to the ministry's spokesperson, Oluwafemi Adeniyi, Addis Ababa is situated at an elevation of approximately 2,355 metres above sea level. This significant altitude results in lower atmospheric pressure and reduced oxygen availability, creating an environment that can pose serious health risks to individuals with certain pre-existing medical conditions, particularly those affecting the heart and lungs.

The government has strongly urged Nigerians, especially those with diagnosed cardiovascular and respiratory conditions, to seek professional medical advice before booking flights that involve stopovers in Addis Ababa. The advisory highlights that while healthy individuals generally adapt to reduced oxygen levels at high altitudes, persons with underlying ailments may experience increased health risks in such conditions.

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Government Clarifies Advisory Intent

Despite the serious nature of the health warnings, the Federal Government emphasized that the advisory is not intended to discourage Nigerians from travelling to or transiting through the Ethiopian capital. The ministry stressed that the primary objective is to ensure that medically vulnerable travellers are fully aware of the potential risks and can take necessary precautions before embarking on their journeys.

In its official statement, the ministry reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to protecting the health, safety, and welfare of Nigerians abroad. Officials urged all travellers to make informed decisions, particularly where existing medical conditions could increase their vulnerability to the effects of high altitude. The government maintains that informed consent and medical preparedness are key to safe international travel.

Impact On Nigerian Travelers And Future Precautions

This development marks a significant shift in travel guidance for Nigerian citizens, placing a renewed focus on medical screening and preparedness for routes involving African highland destinations. The specific mention of sixteen deaths within the current year underscores the urgency of the situation and the need for immediate awareness among the travelling public.

Travellers are advised to consult with their healthcare providers to assess their fitness for travel to high-altitude environments. This step is crucial for identifying potential vulnerabilities related to cardiovascular and respiratory health that might be exacerbated by the reduced oxygen levels found in Addis Ababa.

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to monitor the situation and remains available to assist Nigerian citizens facing health emergencies abroad. By providing this detailed advisory, the government aims to prevent further loss of life and ensure that Nigerians can travel safely with adequate medical knowledge and preparation.