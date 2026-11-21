Food inflation exceeded 20 percent in 19 Nigerian states in October 2026. Ondo led with 31.74 percent while national rates fell slightly.

National Bureau of Statistics data reveals that food inflation exceeded 20 percent in 19 Nigeria n states during October 2026. This trend persisted even as the national annual food inflation rate experienced a slight decline. The affected states account for 52.8 percent of Nigeria's 36 states, meaning more than half of the nation faced annual food price hikes above the 20 percent threshold.

Ondo Leads State Food Inflation Rates

Ondo State recorded the highest annual food inflation rate at 31.74 percent. This figure represents an increase from 31.49 percent recorded in September 2026. Lagos State followed closely with a rate of 31.43 percent, down significantly from 34.40 percent in the previous month. Imo State recorded 29.75 percent, which was a decline from 33.79 percent in September.

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National Monthly Food Prices Fall Slightly

Despite high annual rates, monthly national food prices declined by 0.75 percent in October 2026. This follows a steeper 1.55 percent reduction in September. The National Bureau of Statistics reported that the monthly food inflation rate moved from negative 1.55 percent to negative 0.75 percent. This shift indicates that while prices are falling nationally, the pace of reduction has slowed compared to previous months.

Regional Disparities in Price Movements

Regional patterns showed significant variation in monthly price changes across different states. Yobe State recorded the most substantial reversal, with monthly food inflation rising to 18.41 percent from negative 7.0 percent in September. Kebbi State followed with a rise to 16.45 percent from negative 4.9 percent. Sokoto State also saw an increase, rising to 13.0 percent from negative 1.7 percent.

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Stakeholder Analysis of Economic Impact

The National Bureau of Statistics attributed national food price movements to changes in prices for vegetable oil, sardines, green peas, frozen fish, local rice, fresh catfish, beef tripe, palm oil, and millet flour. The agency cautioned against direct comparisons between states because consumption patterns and the weights assigned to food items differ across locations. This structural variance complicates uniform economic analysis.

Future Outlook for Food Pricing

Overall, 11 of the 19 affected states recorded monthly food price increases in October 2026. Eight states experienced declines, highlighting uneven distribution of food price pressures. The October figures mark the second consecutive month of declining national food prices. However, the weakening pace of reduction suggests that price stabilization may remain challenging in the near future.