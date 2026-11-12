Nigeria Flamingos Win 100 Million Each For World Cup Triumph

The Flamingos receive 100 million naira each after winning the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco. President Tinubu and the First Lady announce historic rewards at the Presidential Villa.

President Bola Tinubu has approved a historic financial reward for the Nigeria U-17 women's national football team following their unprecedented victory at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. The Flamingos have been granted one hundred million naira each after defeating Japan in the final match held in Morocco. This landmark achievement marks the first time an African nation has claimed this global title.

Government Announces 100 Million Naira Package

The financial package was officially announced on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, during a reception at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of Nigeria, delivered the announcement to the victorious squad and coaching staff. The government designated the funds to be held in trust at specified banks to secure the long-term financial stability of the athletes. This structured approach ensures the money serves as a lasting legacy for each recipient rather than a short-term expense.

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The compensation structure extends beyond the players to include the support staff who contributed to the team's success. The head coach received an equivalent sum of one hundred million naira for leading the team to glory. Members of the technical crew will each receive fifty million naira. This comprehensive recognition covers every individual who played a direct role in the tournament victory.

Officials Praise Investment In Youth Development

Comrade Philip Shaibu, the Director-General of the National Institute for Sports, commended the federal government for this bold statement on sports value. He described the reward as a critical signal that excellence on the international stage will always be recognized by the state. Shaibu emphasized that the gesture goes beyond simple financial payment, serving instead as a strategic investment in Nigerian sports infrastructure.

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Shaibu noted that such high-profile rewards are essential for motivating young athletes across the country. He argued that seeing such tangible benefits encourages greater participation at the grassroots level. This approach strengthens the nation's commitment to nurturing talent from a young age. The government aims to use this success story to inspire the next generation of sports professionals.

Flamingos Make History On The Global Stage

The Flamingos secured their place in history by becoming the first African team to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. Their decisive victory over Japan in the final match showcased exceptional skill and tactical discipline. This triumph represents a major milestone for women's football in Nigeria. It reinforces the country's growing reputation as a powerhouse in youth football development on the continental and global scales.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu addressed the team directly, urging them to maintain their rigorous standards. She emphasized the need for sustained discipline and focus as they progress to higher levels of their careers. The First Lady reminded the players that they serve as ambassadors of Nigeria. Their behavior and performance on and off the field reflect the values of the nation.

Impact On Sports And Future Opportunities

The announcement has generated significant excitement within the Nigerian sports community. The substantial rewards provide the players with financial security that allows them to focus entirely on their athletic development. This level of support removes economic barriers that often hinder talented young athletes. It also demonstrates to corporate sponsors that sports can yield high-value returns for the nation.

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This event highlights the shifting priorities in national resource allocation towards youth and sports. The government's willingness to invest such significant sums shows a long-term strategy. It aims to build a sustainable ecosystem for sports excellence. The success of the Flamingos sets a new benchmark for all future national teams.