Nigeria Flamingos Face Venezuela in 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Quarter-finals

Nigeria's Flamingos face Venezuela in the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup quarter-finals. A win secures a semi-final spot and sets a new national record for regular-time victories.

Nigeria's Flamingos women's youth national team will challenge Venezuela in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. This crucial match takes place on Sunday in Morocco. A victory will secure a historic spot in the semi-finals for the first time since the team achieved third place at the 2022 edition in India.

Historic Semi-Final Ambitions For Nigerian Team

A win would bring the Flamingos to four victories in regular time at a single edition of the competition. This achievement would set a new national record for the country. The winner of this encounter will face either China PR or Brazil in the semi-finals. Another victory would bring Nigeria one step closer to the final match of the tournament.

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Strong Recovery After Initial Group Stage Defeat

Nigeria's campaign began with a challenging 2-1 defeat to Poland in Group B. This loss left the young Nigerian squad with little room for further mistakes. Wiktoria Skrzypczak converted a penalty in the 33rd minute. Natalia Skrok extended Poland's advantage in the 65th minute. Oluebube Umejiaku gave Nigeria hope with a goal in the 79th minute, assisted by Kanyinsola Yusuf.

The Flamingos could not find a late equalizer against Poland. However, the team responded with a much-improved performance in their next match. They secured a 2-0 victory against Puerto Rico to get their campaign back on track. Oluwakemi Adegbuyi opened the scoring in the 25th minute following an assist from Queen Joseph. Precious Oscar came off the bench to seal the win in stoppage time after being set up by Umejiaku.

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Flamingos Eliminate Defending Champions DPR Korea

The Flamingos produced an outstanding display to defeat the two-time defending champions DPR Korea. The match ended in a 3-1 victory, inflicting a first regulation-time defeat on the Asian side at the tournament in 2,900 days. This result ended DPR Korea's remarkable 18-match unbeaten run. Adegbuyi opened the scoring in the 15th minute, with Mary Dunstan providing the assist.

Umejiaku doubled Nigeria's advantage in the 38th minute after being set up by Tosin Rafiu. Yusuf added a third goal in the 56th minute. DPR Korea's Yu Jong-hyang converted a late penalty in the 82nd minute, but Nigeria held on for a memorable victory. This result secured Nigeria's passage from Group B with six points. They had scored six goals and conceded four in three matches.

Venezuela Advances To Quarter-Finals Surprising Opponent

The Flamingos carried their momentum into the round of 16, defeating Mexico 2-1 to book their place in the quarter-finals. Umejiaku broke the deadlock in the 40th minute after Mexico failed to deal with Esther Stephen's searching pass. Dunstan doubled Nigeria's lead in the 71st minute, finishing after Kanyinsola Yusuf's cross was only partially cleared. Emily Delgado scored a late consolation for Mexico in stoppage time.

Venezuela arrives with renewed belief after knocking out Germany in the round of 16. This result was one of the biggest surprises of the tournament. Germany had won all three of their group-stage matches. Venezuela finished third in Group D with three points from three matches. They recorded one victory and two defeats. Their campaign opened with a 2-0 loss to France before they recovered to defeat Zambia 3-2.

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Match Details And Venue Information For Fans

The encounter will take place at the Mohammed VI Football Academy, Pitch 4. The venue is located in Salé, Morocco. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Nigerian time. This corresponds to 6:00 p.m. local time in Morocco. The victory over Mexico gave the Flamingos their third win at Morocco 2026. It matched their best return at a single edition of the competition, previously achieved in 2010, 2014 and 2024.

Zambia took an early lead through Elizabeth Mofya in the fourth minute against Venezuela. Ariana Ojeda restored parity for Venezuela nine minutes later. The Flamingos must now prepare for a tough test against Venezuela. Coach Akeem Busari's side has recovered impressively from their opening-day disappointment. They have won three consecutive matches, eliminating defending champions DPR Korea and Mexico along the way. The Flamingos have a chance to reach the semi-finals for the second time in their history. Nigeria cannot afford to underestimate this opponent.