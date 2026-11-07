Nigeria Flamingos Face Japan in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Final

Nigeria's U-17 women's team will play Japan in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup final on Saturday in Rabat, with a chance to become the first African team to win the women's U-17 title.

Nigeria's U-17 women's team, the Flamingos, will face Japan in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup final on Saturday at Pitch 3 of the Complexe Mohammed VI in Rabat, Morocco.

A win would make Nigeria the first African team to win the women's U-17 World Cup. It would also make Nigeria the first African nation to claim U-17 World Cup titles in both the men's and women's categories. National Sports Commission Director-General Bukola Olopade charged the players to seize their historic opportunity. He described their run as a moment of immense pride for Nigeria and a chance to make history for African women's football.

Also read U-17 Women’s World Cup: What the numbers say about Nigeria, Japan ahead of final

Olopade urged the girls to stay focused, disciplined and determined, saying they are on the threshold of an achievement that will be remembered for generations. He said, Keep your eyes on the prize. You are on the verge of writing your names in history as the first African team to win a women's World Cup at any level. We are all behind you, the National Sports Commission, the Federal Government, your families and millions of Nigerians.

Nigeria Road to World Cup Final

Keep your eyes on the ball till the very end. Nigeria started slowly, losing 1-2 to Poland in their first match, then defeated Puerto Rico 2-0. The Flamingos beat holders and two-time winners Korea DPR 3-1 in their final group match to advance as group runners-up. Mexico fell 2-1 in the Round of 16, and Venezuela were edged 1-0 in the quarter-finals, where captain Azeezat Oduntan scored a late penalty.

Advertisement

The semi-final was Nigeria's most impressive display, a 3-1 win over Brazil with 30 attempts on goal. Queen Joseph opened the scoring in the 56th minute, and Awawu Bashiru struck in the 71st and 80th minutes to seal a historic passage to the final. Bashiru had played only 73 minutes as a substitute before the semi-final, yet scored twice after starting ahead of Tosin Rafiu.

Head coach Hakeem Busari has used tactical flexibility and deep squad rotation to sustain high performance. Nigeria have scored 12 goals in the tournament, with eight different players finding the net. Oluebube Umejiaku leads with three goals, while Awawu Bashiru and Oluwakemi Adegbuyi have two each. Kanyinsola Yusuf, Queen Joseph, Mary Dunstan, Precious Oscar and Azeezat Oduntan have one each.

Oduntan, installed as captain following the benching of forward Harmony Chidi, has led quite well, including keeping her nerves to score from the penalty spot with one minute left of the difficult quarter-final against Venezuela. Olopade praised the team's fighting spirit, especially their response to the Poland defeat with five straight wins. Nigeria's 113 attempts on goal in this year's competition underline their attacking threat.

Nigeria and Japan Final History

The Flamingos have scored 115 goals in the competition since appearing in the inaugural edition in New Zealand 18 years ago. They have appeared in every tournament since then except the 2018 finals in Uruguay, which they missed after losing to Cameroon on the away-goal rule in African qualifying. Japan reached their fourth final after a dramatic semi-final against Korea DPR.

Advertisement

The Asian side was on the verge of elimination before a late own goal by Korean defender Won Sol-gyong forced a 1-1 draw, and Japan prevailed in the penalty shoot-out. Japan have scored 150 goals in the competition since the inaugural edition in 2008, the highest tally by any team, and together with New Zealand are the only nations to have appeared in every tournament since then.

They won in 2014 by beating Spain 2-0 in Costa Rica, and lost finals in 2010 and 2016. Nigeria's qualification has already guaranteed their best-ever finish at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, surpassing the bronze medal at the 2022 edition in India. Acting General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr. Emmanuel Ikpeme, expressed full confidence in the team.

Government Delegation Travels to Rabat

Ikpeme, expected to attend the final, said that if Brazil could not stop the Flamingos, Japan likely will not succeed either. He described this as the year of the Flamingos and a moment for Nigeria to celebrate another global title. A high-powered Federal Government delegation is traveling to Rabat for the match. The group is led by National Sports Commission Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko and includes Director-General Bukola Olopade and Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Confederation of African Football President Patrice Motsepe are also expected to attend. Their presence highlights the event's international significance as the Flamingos aim to complete their campaign with a historic win. The Nigerian girls have avowed their determination to play the game of their lives, lift the trophy and present it to Nigerians in the coming days.