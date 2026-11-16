Nigeria Fixed Income Market Surges 17.8 Percent to N8.68 Trillion

Nigeria's fixed income market recorded an 17.8 percent increase in trading volume, reaching N8.68 trillion. Open Market Operations bills led the surge, signaling strong investor confidence in government securities.

The fixed income market in Nigeria experienced a substantial surge in trading activity last week, with total transactions climbing by 17.8 percent. The aggregate value of securities traded reached an impressive N8.68 trillion during the period. This growth was primarily fueled by heightened investor interest in Open Market Operations bills, which emerged as the dominant force driving market momentum. The figures reflect a robust expansion in liquidity and trading volume across major debt instruments, marking a significant shift from the previous week's performance levels.

Trading Volume and Value Breakdown

Official data from the Fixed Income Dashboard reveals that the market recorded a total of 2,083 trades valued at N8.68 trillion. This represents a notable increase from the preceding week, which concluded on November 6, 2026. During that previous period, the market had recorded 1,897 transactions valued at N7.37 trillion. The current week saw an increase of 186 trades, which translates to a 9.8 percent rise in the number of transactions. Furthermore, the face value of securities traded expanded by N1.31 trillion within the same timeframe, underscoring the scale of capital deployment in the debt market.

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Open Market Operations Dominate Activity

Open Market Operations bills were the clear drivers of this market expansion, accounting for the largest share of all trading activities. These specific instruments recorded 1,122 trades valued at N6.14 trillion during the week. This volume represented 53.9 percent of total transactions and approximately 70.7 percent of the total face value traded. The performance of OMO bills marked a significant increase from the preceding week, when they recorded 766 trades valued at N3.56 trillion. The number of OMO transactions increased by 46.5 percent, while the value of trades surged by an even more dramatic 72.4 percent.

Declines in Treasury Bills and Federal Bonds

In contrast to the surge in OMO bills, trading in Treasury Bills recorded a contraction during the week under review. These securities recorded 316 trades valued at N1.08 trillion. This compares unfavorably with the 421 transactions valued at N1.50 trillion in the previous week. The decline represented a 24.9 percent drop in the number of trades and a 28.3 percent decrease in transaction value. Similarly, trading in Federal Government of Nigeria bonds saw a downturn, with 645 transactions valued at N1.46 trillion recorded. This was down from 702 trades worth N2.29 trillion in the preceding week, translating to an 8.1 percent decline in trades and a 36.2 percent drop in value.

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Zero Sukuk Trading and Market Implications

The market for Sukuk securities experienced a complete halt in trading activity during the current week. No Sukuk transactions were recorded during the week ended November 13, a stark contrast to the previous week which saw eight transactions valued at N13.85 billion. This absence of activity in the Sukuk segment highlights the varying liquidity conditions across different debt instruments. The divergence in performance between OMO bills and other securities suggests a strategic reallocation of investor capital toward short-term government instruments to optimize returns and manage liquidity effectively.

Future Outlook and Investment Trends

The sharp increase in Open Market Operations trading indicates strong institutional demand for short-term government debt. Investors appear to be prioritizing the flexibility and yield advantages offered by OMO bills over longer-term bonds and Treasury bills. This shift may reflect broader macroeconomic expectations regarding interest rates and inflation. Market participants are closely monitoring these trends as they shape the overall health of Nigeria's financial sector. The sustained growth in fixed income trading volume suggests a resilient investment landscape despite fluctuations in specific security types.