The FCCPC has summoned Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines to explain significant fare increases ahead of the 2026 festive season, citing consumer complaints of arbitrary pricing hikes.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission ( FCCPC) has officially summoned Air Peace Limited and United Nigeria Airlines Company Limited to answer for sharp increases in airfares ahead of the 2026 festive season. In a statement issued on Sunday, the regulatory body confirmed that it received a significant number of complaints from consumers regarding what they described as arbitrary increases in ticket prices. This action marks a direct intervention by the commission to investigate pricing strategies that have drawn widespread public scrutiny across the nation.

FCCPC Summons Airlines For Investigation

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission issued the summons on November 25 to both carriers. The two airlines have been directed to appear before the commission on December 3 to provide detailed explanations regarding the factors informing their recent pricing decisions. This formal hearing is scheduled to take place early next month, giving the commission time to gather additional data and review consumer reports prior to the engagement. The deadline for appearance is strict, ensuring that the regulatory body can proceed with its fact-finding mission without unnecessary delays.

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Specific Fare Increases On Key Routes

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission cited three domestic routes where fares reportedly increased significantly between November 9 and December 21. For the Lagos-Asaba flight, Air Peace charged N118,400 on November 9, but the fare rose to N337,500 for December 21. On the Abuja-Enugu route, the airline's fare increased from N116,400 on November 9 to N335,500 for December 21. These specific figures highlight the magnitude of the price jumps that have triggered the regulatory inquiry and raised concerns among passengers.

United Nigeria Airlines Price Discrepancy

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission also cited United Nigeria Airlines in its report regarding the pricing anomalies. The airline charged N210,000 for a Lagos-Benin flight on November 9, compared with N310,500 for December 21. While the percentage increase for United Nigeria Airlines was lower than that of Air Peace, the absolute price hike still represented a substantial additional cost for travelers. The commission included this data point to demonstrate that the trend of sharp price escalation was not isolated to a single carrier but affected multiple players in the aviation sector during the same period.

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Fact-Finding Not Price Regulation

Bola Adeyinka, the FCCPC director of surveillance and investigations, clarified that the inquiry was intended to establish the facts and was not an attempt to regulate airfares. She stated that the Commission recognizes that businesses must take legitimate commercial considerations into account when determining prices. The core responsibility of the regulator is to protect consumers and promote fair competition while respecting lawful commercial pricing. This distinction is crucial as it defines the boundaries of the commission's authority and its approach to handling consumer grievances in the private sector.

No Breach Conclusions Yet

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission stated that it had not reached any conclusion on whether either airline breached any law or regulation. The investigation remains open as the regulatory body evaluates the evidence provided by the airlines against applicable consumer protection statutes. Any further action will be guided by the evidence gathered during the December 3 hearing and the applicable provisions of the relevant laws. This cautious approach ensures that due process is followed and that any penalties or corrective measures are legally sound and well-supported by factual data.