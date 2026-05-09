Nigeria Fashion and Film Awards 2026 Kicks Off with Cultural Day Celebrations

The 2026 Nigeria Fashion and Film Awards opened with the Cultural Day event in Lagos, featuring African fashion, culture, and top celebrities. This year’s theme, ‘Honouring Craft, Celebrating Culture,’ highlights storytelling and creativity, with new categories and renowned judges.

The Nigeria Fashion and Film Awards 2026 kicked off on Friday with the Cultural Day event, setting the stage for the main ceremony scheduled for Saturday.

Hosted at the prestigious Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos’s Victoria Island, the event was a vibrant display of African culture, fashion, and heritage, with attendees donning exquisite traditional attire. Notable figures in the entertainment industry graced the occasion, including Natacha Akide, Okusaga Adeoluwa, Omowunmi Dada, Nnenna Mbonu, Uche Jombo, Scarlet Gomez, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Jason Jae, Imisioluwa Ayanwale, Iyo Prosper, and Ashiogwu Precious.

This year’s Cultural Day, themed 'Honouring Craft, Celebrating Culture,' shone a spotlight on African storytelling and artistic expression through fashion and entertainment, emphasizing the continent’s rich cultural tapestry. The awards ceremony, a highlight of the Nigerian entertainment calendar, is organized with stringent judging criteria and public engagement. Renowned actress Joke Silva has been appointed as the Head Judge for the 2026 edition, succeeding filmmaker Femi Odugbemi.

The event features an expanded lineup of 32 categories, divided into 18 jury-voted awards, 11 audience-vote-driven categories, and three special recognition awards. In a significant move to enhance inclusivity, organizers introduced two new categories—Best Indigenous Language Film for North Africa and Best Indigenous Language Film for Central Africa—aiming to broaden pan-African representation. Among the top contenders this year are Gingerrr, The Herd, My Father’s Shadow, 3 Cold Dishes, and The Serpent’s Gift, each vying for major accolades.

Beyond the cultural and entertainment spectacle, several advertisements and messages were interwoven into the event’s narrative. These included promotions for a widely advertised medical solution claiming to cure premature ejaculation, weak erections, and infertility issues, as well as announcements about opportunities for Nigerians to earn in US dollars through domain acquisitions. These diversions, while unrelated to the main event, reflect the blend of commerce and culture that often accompanies high-profile gatherings in Nigeria, where entertainment intersects with entrepreneurial initiatives





TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria Fashion And Film Awards Cultural Day African Fashion Entertainment Film Awards

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian electoral politics: A view from Mars, By Jibrin IbrahimPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Read more »

Nigeria Democratic Congress Chieftain Calls for Compensation for Missing Activist DadiyataKwankwaso, reacting to a report of Dadiyata's killing by police officers in Kaduna State, calls on the government to adequately compensate Dadiyata's family if he is still alive.

Read more »

Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards Announces Nominees for 12th EditionThe Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) has announced the nominees for its 12th edition, featuring 32 categories. The main ceremony is scheduled for May 9, 2026.

Read more »

Nigerian university awards students for academic excellence, community serviceThe awards were presented at a dinner ceremony on Friday night ahead of the university’s commencement ceremony on Saturday.

Read more »