Analysis of state-level strategies in Nigeria to resolve farmer-herder clashes. Covers Kaduna, Plateau, and other states using dialogue, security, and grazing bans to address violence and land disputes.

States across Nigeria are deploying diverse strategies to contain recurring violence between farmers and herders, yet lasting peace remains elusive. Findings from Leadership reveal that governments in Kaduna, Plateau, Borno, Imo, Delta, Benue, Cross River, Gombe, Niger, Osun, and Kebbi are combining traditional mediation with strict enforcement of anti-open-grazing laws. These efforts aim to address a crisis rooted in competition for land, water, and natural resources that has been intensified by population growth and climate change.

National Violence Statistics and Root Causes

Reports from various sources estimate that approximately 6,439 people were killed between 2019 and 2026 in violence linked to farmer-herder clashes and subsequent reprisals. Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, Taraba, Kaduna, and Niger are identified as among the worst-affected states in this ongoing conflict. The violence is not merely a result of resource scarcity but is also aggravated by the proliferation of small arms and the breakdown of traditional conflict-resolution mechanisms. In some areas, these disputes have acquired ethnic and religious dimensions, which deepens mistrust between communities and complicates resolution efforts.

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Kaduna Dialogue and Stakeholder Perspectives

In Kaduna State, farming and pastoralist leaders are calling for sustained dialogue, respect for land rights, and greater involvement of traditional institutions. Dr Samuel Tabara Kato, national president of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), and Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi of the Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN) agreed on the importance of engagement despite offering different perspectives. Abdullahi attributed relative peace in the state over the past two to three years to stakeholder engagement and peaceful conflict resolution facilitated by the Kaduna State Peace Commission. However, Kato questioned descriptions of some attacks as farmer-herder clashes, alleging that certain incidents involved attacks on farming communities and displacement from ancestral lands. Kato also alleged that powerful cattle owners are exploiting the situation.

Plateau Security Measures and Criminal Allegations

Disagreements over grazing routes, land ownership, and implementation of peace agreements continue to complicate efforts in Plateau State. Yusuf Babayo, state chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), said many traditional cattle routes had been blocked and urged governments to ensure justice for all parties. Barrister Solomon Nwatiri, president of the Berom Youth Moulders (BYM), accused Fulani herders of violating peace agreements and taking over more than 90 communities in Riyom and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas. Governor Caleb Mutfwang rejected the characterization of the violence as mere farmer-herder clashes, describing the attacks as organized criminality and terrorism designed to prevent farming and push residents into poverty.

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Impact of Bans and Security Deployments

While some states are restoring designated cattle routes and grazing reserves, others are strengthening security operations to address the crisis. In Plateau, Nwatiri called for a ban on open grazing and the deployment of security personnel to flush out bandits and other criminal elements. Captain Polycarp Oteh, media and information officer of Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP), stated that security agencies are deploying personnel to volatile communities to prevent further attacks. Musa Amos, a Barkin Ladi resident, supported a ban on open grazing to prevent cattle from destroying crops and advocated for regular dialogue involving the government, farmers, and herders.

Challenges to Lasting Peace Implementation

Experiences across these states show that temporary interventions may not guarantee lasting peace without effective enforcement and accountability for criminal acts. The conflict has been aggravated by pressure on farmland and climate change, making livestock management reforms critical. Leaders in Kachia have called for sustained dialogue and greater involvement of traditional rulers due to their knowledge of local cultural practices. However, efforts to obtain comments from Kaduna State Police Command spokesperson DSP Mansir Hassan were unsuccessful. The search for lasting peace continues as communities report destroyed crops, blocked grazing routes, displacement, and attacks despite these varied governmental and community-led strategies.