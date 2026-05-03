Nigeria Faces Salt Crisis: Experts Call for Personal Responsibility and Collaborative Action

A conference hosted by The Mirror Newspaper highlighted the dangers of high salt intake in Nigeria, linking it to rising rates of hypertension and other non-communicable diseases. Experts urged individuals to take responsibility for their diets and called for collaborative efforts to address the public health crisis. The event also honored individuals making significant contributions to national development.

A crucial call for heightened personal responsibility regarding health, particularly concerning dietary choices, resonated at The Mirror Newspaper Conference and Excellence Awards for Heroes of Our Time, held in Lagos.

Chairman Asiwaju Kunle Kalejaye, SAN, emphasized the need for individuals to proactively manage their health, especially as they age, advocating for reduced intake of salt and sugary foods, increased water consumption, and a move away from processed beverages. He lauded The Mirror Newspaper for its integrity and urged a national commitment to justice and fairness.

The conference, themed “X-raying the Salt: Safeguarding National Health,” highlighted the alarming levels of salt consumption in Nigeria – an average of 10 grams daily, exceeding the World Health Organization’s recommended limit of under 5 grams. Keynote speaker Akinbode Oluwafemi, represented by Olamide Martins, identified high salt intake as a significant, often overlooked, contributor to hypertension and other life-threatening non-communicable diseases.

He pointed to factors like insecurity in farming, inadequate transportation, rising food costs, and the prevalence of processed foods, particularly bouillon cubes, as exacerbating the problem. While acknowledging government initiatives aimed at reducing salt consumption by 30% through mandatory targets and warning labels, the conference underscored the need for a multi-faceted approach. The event also served as a platform to celebrate “Heroes of Our Time” – individuals and organizations making significant, often unsung, contributions to Nigerian society.

The Mirror Editor-in-Chief, Rev. Stanley Ihedigbo, emphasized the awards’ purpose: to recognize those whose dedication leaves a lasting impact on communities and national development. Honorees spanned diverse sectors, including traditional leadership, the clergy, agriculture, transportation, media, law enforcement, and public health advocacy. A goodwill message from Grand Chief Imam of Oyoland, Shaykh Billal Akinola Husayn Akeugberu, reinforced the importance of aligning healthy living with moral and religious principles.

Participants collectively called for strengthened collaboration between government, industry, civil society, and the media to effectively address Nigeria’s public health challenges. The conference successfully blended health advocacy with the recognition of impactful individuals, reaffirming The Mirror Newspaper’s dedication to national progress and public welfare





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Nigeria Health Salt Intake Hypertension Public Health Non-Communicable Diseases

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