Nigeria Extradites Suspect to UK for Murder and Drug Trafficking Charges

The Nigeria Police Force has successfully extradited Matthew Adebiyi to the United Kingdom, where he faces serious allegations of murder and involvement in drug trafficking. The operation, coordinated through INTERPOL, marks a significant step in international law enforcement cooperation and reinforces Nigeria's stance against harboring fugitives.

In a significant development underscoring Nigeria's commitment to international judicial cooperation, the Nigeria Police Force has extradited an individual named Matthew Adebiyi to the United Kingdom . Adebiyi is sought by UK authorities for his alleged roles in a murder case and extensive drug trafficking operations. The successful extradition was made possible through the diligent efforts and coordination of the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) located in Abuja, Nigeria's capital.

The Nigerian police confirmed that the formal request for Adebiyi's extradition originated from the United Kingdom in September 2024. This request was directly linked to Adebiyi's alleged involvement in the fatal stabbing of Joshua Boadu, an incident that occurred on June 18, 2018. Beyond the murder charge, Adebiyi also faces accusations of supplying crack cocaine, classified as a Class-A controlled substance, within the United Kingdom between October 2017 and March 2018. Following the alleged commission of these serious offenses, it is understood that Adebiyi absconded from the UK and sought refuge in Nigeria. Upon his arrival in Nigeria, Adebiyi remained at large until January 23, 2025, when operatives from the INTERPOL NCB Abuja successfully apprehended him. Following his arrest, the Nigerian authorities initiated the formal extradition process. This legal procedure commenced at the Federal High Court in Lagos, where the case was registered under suit number FHC/L/CS/416/2025. The matter proceeded through the Nigerian judicial system, culminating on February 16, 2026, when Justice A.O. Faji of the Federal High Court granted the application for Adebiyi's extradition. The court's decision was rendered in strict adherence to the provisions of the Extradition Act, confirming the legal basis for his transfer. The physical handover of Matthew Adebiyi to British law enforcement officials took place on April 14, 2026. This pivotal moment in the extradition process occurred at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, a major international gateway for Nigeria. The operation was executed with precision, ensuring that Adebiyi was safely transferred into the custody of UK authorities to face the charges against him. Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Olutunji Dis, speaking on the successful extradition, reiterated the Nigeria Police Force's unwavering dedication to fostering and maintaining robust international cooperation. He emphasized that Nigeria will not be a sanctuary for individuals seeking to evade justice for crimes committed elsewhere, particularly in partner nations. This extradition case serves as a clear message to fugitives that cross-border collaboration in law enforcement is highly effective and relentless in its pursuit of accountability. The joint effort highlights the critical role of INTERPOL in facilitating the swift and lawful transfer of individuals across international borders to face justice, reinforcing global security efforts and the rule of law. The thorough legal processes undertaken by both Nigerian and UK authorities demonstrate a shared commitment to upholding justice and preventing impunity for serious criminal activities, regardless of geographical boundaries. This event is a testament to the evolving capabilities and dedication of law enforcement agencies worldwide in combating transnational crime and ensuring that perpetrators are brought to account for their actions





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